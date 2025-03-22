Top-ranked Leon Edwards will battle fifth-ranked Sean Brady in a battle of welterweights on the main card of the UCF Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady on Saturday. UFC returns to the United Kingdom, with the event being held at the O2 Arena in London. The preliminary UFC fight card is expected to get underway at 1 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 4 p.m. ET. Edwards is a former UFC welterweight champion, while Brady is a two-time Performance of the Night winner and former Cage Fury Fighting Championships welterweight title-holder.

Brady is a -156 favorite (risk $156 to win $100), while Edwards is a +132 underdog (risk $100 to win $132) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady odds, with that fight listed at -190 to go the distance. Also on the main card, light heavyweight fighters will take the spotlight when Jan Blachowicz (+235) takes on Carlos Ulberg (-290). Before making any UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks.

Now, Vithlani has studied Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets.

Edwards vs. Brady preview

Edwards, 33, had been on a roll until losing last July at UFC 304 in Manchester, England. Belal Muhammad defeated Edwards by unanimous decision to claim the UFC welterweight championship. Edwards had twice previously successfully defended his title that he first won in August 2022. He won the title at UFC 278, knocking out Kamaru Usman at 4:04 of the fifth round.

Since joining UFC in 2014, he has gone 14-3-1. In 27 career matches, he has compiled a 22-4-1 mark with seven wins by knockout, three by submission and 12 by decision. Three of his losses have been by decision and one by disqualification. He began his professional career in England in 2011, defeating Damian Zlotnicki by TKO at Fight UK MMA 4. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Brady, 32, has fought professionally for 11 years. He made his debut at Cage Fury FC 38 on Aug. 9, 2014, with a knockout of Paul Almquist at the 33-second mark of the first round. He went on to go 10-0 before catching the eye of UFC. His UFC debut was in October 2019, where he won by unanimous decision over Court McGee at UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs. Weidman.

He went 15-0 before losing for the first time to Muhammad by knockout at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022. Brady rebounded with a win by submission over Kelvin Gastelum at 1:43 of the third round at UFC on ESPN: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan on Dec. 2, 2023. He also earned Performance of the Night honors. In his last fight, he won a unanimous decision over Gilbert Burns at UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady last September. In 18 career matches, he is 17-1 with three wins by knockout, five by submission and nine by decision. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady selections here: Shauna Bannon (-170) to defeat Pujar Tomar (+143) in a women's strawweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"This is likely going to be a close back-and-forth striking match that goes all three rounds. I wouldn't want to lay juice on either fighter, so I am going to take Tomar by split." Tomar by points is +220 at FanDuel. See who else to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady main fight card, odds

Vithlani has strong picks for Edwards vs. Brady and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady card. He's also backing a fighter who has the "overall striking advantage" to earn a massive win. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card picks, and find out.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady main fight card, odds

Sean Brady (-165) vs. Leon Edwards (+140)

Carlos Ulberg (-300) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+240)

Gunnar Nelson (-130) vs. Kevin Holland (+110)

Alexia Thainara (-200) vs. Molly McCann (+170)

Jordan Vucenic (-400) vs. Chris Duncan (+310)

Morgan Charriere (-160) vs. Nathaniel Wood (+135)