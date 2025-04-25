Seventh-ranked Ian Machado Garry will take on 13th-ranked Carlos Prates in a welterweight bout to highlight the main card of the UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates on Saturday night. UFC makes its return to Kansas City at T-Mobile Center, after pausing a week for the Easter holiday. The preliminary UFC fight card is expected to get underway around 6 p.m. ET, with the main card starting around 9 p.m. ET. Machado Garry is a former Cage Warriors Fighting Championship winner, while Prates is a four-time Performance of the Night winner.

Machado Garry is a -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100), while Prates is priced at +115 (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates odds, with that fight listed at -210 not to go the distance. Also on the main card, light heavyweight fighters take the spotlight when Anthony Smith (+340) takes on Zhang Mingyang (-450). Before making any UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks.

Now, Vithlani has studied Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets.

Machado Garry vs. Prates preview

Machado Garry, 27, is coming off his first loss as a professional. At UFC 310 in December, he lost a unanimous decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov in a UFC welterweight title eliminator. He made his welterweight debut in February 2019, when he earned a unanimous decision over James Sheehan at Cage Warriors 101. In June 2021, he defeated Jack Grant for the Cage Warriors welterweight championship by unanimous decision.

He then joined UFC, where he ran his record to 15-0 after a unanimous decision over Michael Page at UFC 303 in June 2024. He has registered seven wins by knockout, one by submission and seven by decision. He earned Performance of the Night honors with a knockout of Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida on May 13, 2023.

Prates, 31, has had a lot of success in his career, which began in Brazil. He made his lightweight debut with a knockout of Sergio Vieira at Max Flight 11 on March 17, 2012. After going 2-1, he made his featherweight debut with a major decision over Rodrigo Haro at Detonic Fight 2 in May 2013. He returned to lightweight to mixed success, going 2-3, before making his welterweight debut at Full Metal Dojo 8 on Jan. 10, 2016, where he won by submission over Yousef Wehbe.

In September 2022, he knocked out Charles de Oliveira Santos to win the vacant Standout Fighting Tournament 37 welterweight championship. He finally joined UFC in February 2024, and has since registered four consecutive Performance of the Night honors. In 27 professional matches, Prates is 21-6 with 16 wins by knockout, three by submission and two by decision.

UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates selections here: Roberto Romero (-120) to defeat Timothy Cuamba (+100) in a featherweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"This should be a fun back-and-forth affair," Vithlani told SportsLine. "Romero made his UFC debut on short notice against hard-nosed scrapper David Onama. Despite losing each round, he impressed me with his toughness and relentlessness. Romero's inside low kicks, heavy forward pressure and overhand punches were giving Onama trouble early. I feel Romero is the more dangerous fighter in this matchup and could have the bigger moments. Cuamba is a crafty striker with slick movement. He is also a strong wrestler and could look to mix his game up if Romero's pressure is leading the dance. Both fighters have strong cardio and durability, so I expect a competitive affair. Ultimately, I see Romero's aggression winning out." Romero by decision is +185 at DraftKings Sportsbook. See who else to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates main fight card, odds

Vithlani has strong picks for Machado Garry vs. Prates and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates card. He's also backing a fighter who "puts tremendous pressure on his opponents" to earn a massive win.

Who wins UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card picks, and find out.

See picks at SportsLine.

Ian Machado Garry (-135) vs. Carlos Prates (+115)

Anthony Smith (+340) vs. Zhang Minyang (-450)

Giga Chikadaze (+150) vs. David Onama (-180)

Michael Pereira (-150) vs. Abus Magomedov (+125)

Ikram Aliskerov (-500) vs. Andre Muniz (+380)