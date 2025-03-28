Ranked flyweight fighters clash when second-ranked Brandon Moreno of Mexico battles eighth-ranked Steve Erceg of Australia on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg on Saturday. UFC returns to Mexico with the event being held at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City. The preliminary UFC fight card is expected to get underway around 4 p.m. ET, with the main card starting around 7 p.m. ET. Moreno is a former two-time UFC flyweight champion, while Erceg is a two-time Performance of the Night winner.

Moreno vs. Erceg preview

Moreno, 31, snapped a two-bout losing streak in his last outing. At UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi, Moreno earned a unanimous decision victory over Amir Albazi this past November. He was coming off back-to-back losses by split decision, including a loss to Brandon Royval in Mexico City in February 2024. He lost the UFC flyweight title in a split decision to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 in July 2023.

He began his professional career in April 2011, losing three of his first six bouts. He responded by winning his next eight matchups before catching the eye of UFC. In 32 career matches, he has compiled a 22-8-2 mark. He has won five fights by knockout, 11 by submission and six by decision. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Erceg, 29, has fought professionally since making his flyweight debut on Feb. 12, 2016, in Perth, Australia. He earned a win by submission over Ryan Robertson at the CDL Super Card. Erceg proceeded to win nine of his first 10 bouts, before making his UFC debut in June 2023 at UFC 289. In that matchup, he earned a unanimous decision victory over David Dvorak and Performance of the Night honors.

He is coming off two consecutive losses, but has compiled a 12-3 career record. He has two wins by knockout, six by submission and four by decision. In 2023, he was named the UFC.com Newcomer of the Year. He is also a former Eternal MMA flyweight champ. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg selections here: Julia Polastri (+225) to defeat Lupita Godinez (-275) in a women's strawweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Polastri's physicality could help her win the battle in the clinch. I think this fight will play out much closer than the odds suggest," Vithlani told SportsLine. Polastri by points is +270 at FanDuel Sportsbook. See who else to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg main fight card, odds

Brandon Moreno (-260) vs. Steve Erceg (+210)

Manuel Torres (+100) vs. Drew Dober (-120)

Kelvin Gastelum (+250) vs. Joe Pyfer (-320)

David Martinez (-450) vs. Saimon Oliveira (+350)

Raul Rosas (-480) vs. Vince Morales (+360)