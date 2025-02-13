A middleweight bout between American Jared Cannonier and Brazilian Gregory Rodrigues will highlight Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The preliminary UFC fight card is expected to get underway at 4 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET. Rodrigues is coming off a unanimous decision win over Christian Leroy Duncan at UFC 304 last July. Cannonier, meanwhile, has dropped his last two bouts, including a unanimous decision to Caio Borralho at UFC on ESPN: Cannonier vs. Borralho in August 2024.

Rodrigues is a -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100), while Cannonier is +185 (risk $100 to win $185) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues odds. The fight is -105 to go more than 2.5 rounds. Also on the main UFC Fight Night card, featherweight fighters Calvin Kattar (+310) takes on Youssef Zalal (-390). Before making any UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks.

His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130). Anyone who has followed him at sportsbooks and on betting apps could be way up.

Now, Vithlani has studied Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets.

Cannonier vs. Rodrigues preview

Rodrigues, 32, has been on a roll, winning his last three fights and five of six. His matches tend to end suddenly. Five of his last six matches were ended via knockout, including a TKO win at 1:43 of the first round over Denis Tiuliulin at UFC 292 in August 2023. He is 16-5 for his career, with 10 knockouts, three wins by submission and three by decision. In his losses, he has been knocked out three times with two defeats coming by decision.

He began his MMA career in 2014 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, losing via knockout to Bruno Lopes at 1:05 of the first round. He earned his first victory in December 2014 with a win by submission over Douglas Carvalho at 2:09 of the first round. He later won the SG middleweight championship in December 2019, and followed that up by winning the LFA Middleweight Tournament and the vacant LFA middleweight championship. He then joined UFC in June 2021. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Cannonier, 40, meanwhile, is in his 10th year with UFC, earning Fight of the Night honors three times and Performance of the Night four times. He is one of just two fighters (Conor McGregor) to have knockout wins in three different weight classes. Among his awards include the UFC.com No. 3 ranked Upset of the Year in 2018, when he knocked out David Branch at UFC 230. He also is an AFC heavyweight champion and earned the 2023 June Fight of the Month with a unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori.

For his career, Cannonier has compiled a 17-8 record, with 10 wins by knockout, two by submission and five by decision. He has been knocked out three times, and has lost five bouts by decision. He began his professional career in June 2011 with a first-round knockout of Alton Prince at Midnight Sun Mayhem 1: Final Word in Fairbanks, Alaska. He went on to win his first seven pro bouts, before being knocked out in his UFC debut by Shawn Jordan at UFC 182 in January 2015.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues selections here: He's backing Angela Hill (-110) to defeat Ketlen Souza (-110) in a women's strawweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"The veteran Hill is now 40 but still fights with the pace and work rate of a younger fighter," Vithlani told SportsLine. "Her volume striking, Muay-Thai clinch and scrappiness make Hill a tough out for any opponent. In her last bout, she lost a competitive decision to ranked strawweight Tabatha Ricci. Souza is coming off an impressive upset victory, but I feel that performance has inflated the line on her. Hill's constant activity, toughness and experience will win out."

How to make UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues picks

Vithlani has strong picks for Cannonier vs. Rodrigues and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues card. He's also backing a fighter whose "swift footwork and intelligent defense" will be the deciding factor in a massive victory.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues main fight card, odds

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues main fight card, odds



Jared Cannonier (+185) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (-225)

Calvin Kattar (+310) vs. Youssef Zalal (-390)

Edmen Shahbazyan (-350) vs. Dylan Budka (+285)

Roddlfo Vieira (-245) vs. Andre Petroski (+200)