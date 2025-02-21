Bantamweights Henry Cejudo of the United States takes on Song Yadong of China to highlight Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The preliminary UFC fight card is expected to get underway around 6 p.m. ET, with the main card starting around 9 p.m. ET. Cejudo is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak, and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 in February of last year. Song, meanwhile, lost a unanimous decision to Petr Yan in his last bout at UFC 299 last March.

Song is a -265 favorite (risk $265 to win $100), while Cejudo is priced at +215 (risk $100 to win $215) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song odds, with that fight listed at -170 to go the distance. Also on the main card, middleweight fighters Brendan Allen (+250) takes on Anthony Hernandez (-320).

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks.

His other highlights included calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130).

Cejudo vs. Song preview

Cejudo, 38, is the seventh two-division champion in UFC history. He defeated Demetrious Johnson by split decision at UFC 227 on Aug. 4, 2018, to earn the UFC flyweight championship. He successfully defended that title with a knockout of T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw on Jan. 19, 2019. He later vacated his title to move to the bantamweight division.

He followed that up by knocking out Marion Moraes in the third round at UFC 238 to earn the vacant UFC bantamweight championship. He also earned Performance of the Night. He successfully defended his title by knocking out Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 on May 9, 2020. He vacated the title later that month when he announced his retirement, before returning in May 2023, though he ultimately lost a split decision to Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight crown. He has a career mark of 16-4 with eight wins by knockout and eight by decision.

Song, 27, meanwhile, has fought professionally since 2013, when he made his bantamweight debut. He has had plenty of success since joining UFC in 2017, earning Performance of the Night five times, and Fight of the Night once. He is tied with Eddie Wineland for the fifth-most knockouts in UFC bantamweight division history. He is currently ranked eighth in the UFC bantamweight division.

For his career, Song has compiled a 21-8 record, with nine wins by knockout, three by submission and nine by decision. He has been knocked out twice, and has lost five bouts by decision, with one disqualification. He has fought to one draw and has one no contest. He made his UFC debut with a win by submission over Bharat Khandare at UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum in November 2017.

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song selections here: Modestas Bukauskas (-280) to defeat Rafael Cerqueira (+230) in a light heavyweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Bukauskas has a significant advantage in experience over Cerqueira," Vithlani said. "He is a hard-nosed kickboxer who stays busy and utilizes good lateral movement. Bukauskas is in his second stint with the UFC and is 3-1 since returning, showing significant improvements to his game. I overrated Cerqueira going into his UFC debut. His raw power blinded me to the fact that outside of the first round, he isn't very good. Bukauskas is the better all-around fighter, and if he can take this fight deep, he can put Cerqueira away."

How to make UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song picks

Vithlani has strong picks for Cejudo vs. Song and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song card.

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song main fight card, odds

Henry Cejudo (+215) vs. Song Yadong (-265)

Brendan Allen (+250) vs. Anthony Hernandez (-320)

Rob Font (+135) vs. Jean Matsumoto (-160)

Jean Silva (-550) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (+400)

Alonzo Menifield (-240) vs. Julius Walker (+200)