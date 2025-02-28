Top-10 flyweights battle when sixth-ranked Manel Kape takes on eighth-ranked Asu Almabayev to highlight Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The preliminary UFC fight card is expected to get underway around 4 p.m. ET, with the main UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev fight card starting around 7 p.m. ET. Kape is coming off a third-round TKO win over Bruno Gustavo da Silva this past December. Almabayev, meanwhile, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Mattheus Nicolau at UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs. Pereira this past October.

Kape is a -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100), while Almabayev is priced at +180 (risk $100 to win $180) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev odds, with that fight listed at -135 to go the distance. Also on the main card, middleweight fighters take the spotlight when Cody Brundage (+100) takes on Julian Marquez (-120). Before making any UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

Now, Vithlani has studied Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets.

Kape vs. Almabayev preview

Kape, 31, is a former Rizin Fighting Federation bantamweight champion and the former Knock Out Championship bantamweight title holder. He began his professional career in 2012, earning a first-round knockout of Artur Gomes at Cage Fighters 2. He won his first four bouts, before losing by submission to Souksavanh Khampasath at Knock Out Championship 7 in April 2014. He rebounded by winning his next seven matches, including two as a member of Rizin.

He won six of his nine Rizin bouts, including a TKO of Kai Asakura at Rizin 20 on Dec. 31, 2019, to win the vacant Rizin bantamweight title. He joined UFC, losing his first bout to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov in February 2021. He has won five of his eight UFC bouts, and has compiled a 20-7 career mark. He has registered 12 wins by knockout, five by submission and three by decision. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Almabayev, 31, meanwhile, began his professional career in 2013. He defeated Vadim Buseev by unanimous decision at R.O.D. Shield and Sword 4 in a bantamweight matchup. He made his flyweight debut on Feb. 14, 2016, knocking out Yeldos Kaliev in the first round at Alash Pride FC: Selection 13. After starting his career 4-0, he suffered a pair of losses to begin 2017.

He rebounded in a big way, however, winning his next 17 matches. During that stretch, he caught the eye of UFC, and he made his UFC debut with a win by submission over Ode' Osbourne at UFC on ESPN: Sandhagen vs. Font. He also earned Performance of the Night with the second-round win. In 23 professional matches, Almabayev has compiled a 21-2 record, earning three wins by knockout, nine by submission and nine by decision. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev selections here: Danny Silva (-200) to defeat Lucas Almeida (+170) in a featherweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Silva won a hard-fought split-decision in his last fight against tricky veteran Josh Culibao," Vithlani told SportsLine. "He is a heavy-handed striker who applies relentless forward pressure. Silva has sting in his uppercuts, pushes a tremendous pace and has great physical strength for the featherweight division. Silva's toughness and cardio may be the key factors in this matchup." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev picks

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev main fight card, odds

Manel Kape (-220) vs. Asu Almabayev (+180)

Cody Brundage (+100) vs. Julian Marquez (-120)

Nasrat Haqparast (+215) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-265)

Hyder Amil (+165) vs. William Gomis (-195)

Danny Barlow (-320) vs. Sam Patterson (+250)

