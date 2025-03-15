Ranked middleweight fighters square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 on Saturday at the Apex in Las Vegas. Eighth-ranked Marvin Vettori returns after missing nearly two years due to injury when he takes on 12th-ranked Roman Dolidze. The preliminary UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze is expected to get underway around 4 p.m. ET, with the main card starting around 7 p.m. ET. This will be a rematch of their UFC 286 bout from March 18, 2023, when Vettori earned a three-round unanimous decision victory over Dolidze.

Vettori is a -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100), while Dolidze is priced at +135 (risk $100 to win $135) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 odds, with that fight listed at -200 to go the distance.

Roman Dolidze (+140) beats Marvin Vettori

"Vettori eked out a decision win in their first meeting, but I'm not sure the judges scored that fight correctly. Vettori has been extremely hittable as of late. In his last fight, Vettori absorbed heavy punches from bruising kickboxer Jared Cannonier for five straight rounds. Because of injuries, he hasn't fought in the nearly 18 months since. He hasn't used his wrestling effectively as of late either. If that is no longer a part of his game, I can't trust Vettori to out-box his opponents. Dolidze is not the prettiest striker, but he has stinging power in his shots and is improving his game at the renowned Xtreme Couture MMA gym. He has the potential to hurt Vettori early on." Dolidze is +140 at Caesars Sportsbook.

Josiane Nunes (-185) to defeat Priscilla Cachoeira (+155)

"Cachoeira is a dangerous bantamweight power-puncher who can finish fights, but her style has also gotten her finished," Vithlani told SportsLine. "She was submitted in each of her last two fights and has only won one fight by decision in her UFC career. Cachoeira has big pop in her hands, but Nunes may be even more of a knockout threat. Her looping hooks and overhand punches may drop Cachoeira, who is now 36 years ol, and coming off a 15-month layoff. Nunes is coming off consecutive losses, but I believe she gained valuable UFC experience that will help her win this fight."

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-185) to defeat Chidi Njokuani (+155)

"This should be a fun matchup between veteran welterweight strikers. Although Njokuani will have a seven-inch reach advantage, I favor the striking style of dos Santos. Njokuani employs a Muay-Thai style with his front kicks up the middle, along with knees and elbows from the clinch. However, he can labor a bit as the fight goes on. Njokuani has poor wrestling defense and has been exposed for his lack of awareness from bottom position multiple times."

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 main fight card, odds

Marvin Vettori (-165) vs. Roman Dolidze (+135)

Chidi Njokuani (+175) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-210)

Alexander Hernandez (-205) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (+170)

Da'Mon Blackshear (-450) vs. Cody Gibson (+350)

Diyar Nurgozhay (-400) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+310)

Seungwod Choi (+430) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-600)