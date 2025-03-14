Ranked middleweight fighters square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 on Saturday at the Apex in Las Vegas. Eighth-ranked Marvin Vettori returns after missing nearly two years due to injury when he takes on 12th-ranked Roman Dolidze. The preliminary UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze is expected to get underway around 4 p.m. ET, with the main card starting around 7 p.m. ET. This will be a rematch of their UFC 286 bout from March 18, 2023, when Vettori earned a three-round unanimous decision victory over Dolidze.

Vettori is a -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100), while Dolidze is priced at +135 (risk $100 to win $135) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 odds, with that fight listed at -200 to go the distance. Before making any UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 picks, be sure to see the UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks.

His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130). Anyone who has followed him at sportsbooks and on betting apps could be way up.

Now, Vithlani has studied Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. You can only see Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 picks at SportsLine.

Vettori vs. Dolidze preview

Vettori, 31, turned professional in 2012 and is a former Venator FC welterweight champion. Nicknamed "The Italian Dream," he has posted a 19-7-1 record, but has not competed due to injury since losing a unanimous decision to Jared Canoonier at UFC on ESPN: Vettori vs. Cannonier in June 2023. That bout earned Fight of the Night honors. In 27 matches, Vettori has won two fights by knockout, nine by submission and eight by decision.

He has won seven of his last 10 bouts since July 2019. He made his welterweight debut on July 21, 2012, losing a unanimous decision to Alessandro Grandis. After that, however, he posted five consecutive wins, setting up a UCMMA welterweight championship bout with Bill Beaumont. After losing a unanimous decision, he got a second chance and capitalized with a unanimous decision win over Daniele Scatizzi for the Venator FC welterweight title on May 30, 2015. He joined UFC in 2016.

In the meantime, Dolidze, 36, has fought professionally since December 2016. He made is debut with a win by submission over Alexander Kovbel in a heavyweight match at Real Fight Promotion 53. He won his first six bouts, earning the WWFC light heavyweight championship along the way. Dolidze then joined UFC in 2020, winning two more bouts.

He suffered his first defeat in his middleweight debut, losing by unanimous decision to Trevin Giles at UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs. Holland on March 20, 2021. He has gone 6-2 since, and has a 14-3 career record. He has eight wins by knockout, three by submission and three by decision. All three of his losses have come by decision. He is a three-time Performance of the Night winner. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 selections here: He's backing Josiane Nunes (-185) to defeat Priscilla Cachoeira (+155) in a women's bantamweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Cachoeira is a dangerous bantamweight power-puncher who can finish fights, but her style has also gotten her finished," Vithlani told SportsLine. "She was submitted in each of her last two fights and has only won one fight by decision in her UFC career. Cachoeira has big pop in her hands, but Nunes may be even more of a knockout threat. Her looping hooks and overhand punches may drop Cachoeira, who is now 36 years ol, and coming off a 15-month layoff. Nunes is coming off consecutive losses, but I believe she gained valuable UFC experience that will help her win this fight." See more UFC picks at SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 picks

Vithlani has strong picks for Vettori vs. Dolidze and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 card. He's also backing a fighter who "has gained grappling skills tangling with UFC wrestlers" to earn a massive victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card picks, and find out.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 main fight card, odds

See full UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 picks, predictions, best bets here.



Marvin Vettori (-160) vs. Roman Dolidze (+135)

Chidi Njokuani (+175) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-210)

Alexander Hernandez (-205) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (+170)

Da'Mon Blackshear (-450) vs. Cody Gibson (+350)

Diyar Nurgozhay (-400) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+310)

Seungwod Choi (+430) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-600)