Two top-10 UFC welterweights clash when sixth-ranked Colby Covington meets ninth-ranked Joaquin Buckley at Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley in Tampa, Fla. The preliminary UFC fight card at Amalie Arena is expected to get underway around 7 p.m. ET, with the main card starting around 10 p.m. ET. Covington, a former interim welterweight champion, is stepping in as a replacement for Ian Machado Garry. Garry was pulled to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. Buckley is coming off Performance of the Night honors in a third-round knockout of Stephen Thompson at UFC 307 this past October.

Buckley is a -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100), while Covington is priced at +190 (risk $100 to win $190) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley odds. In the co-main event, featherweight fighters take the spotlight as Cub Swanson (+130) takes on Billy Quarantillo (-155). Before making any UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley picks, be sure to see the UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Daniel Vithlani.

Covington vs. Buckley preview

Covington, 36, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 296 last December. Covington has lost his last three bouts with the welterweight title on the line after having first won the interim title in June 2018. He was later stripped of the crown due to injury. He is a two-time Fight of the Night honors.

Covington began his professional career in February 2012, and made his UFC debut in August 2014. He won his first eight fights and 15 of his first 16. In 21 career matches, Covington has compiled a 17-4 mark. He has nine wins by decision, four by knockout and four by submission. He has registered the fifth-most strikes landed in UFC welterweight division history at 1,972.

In the meantime, Buckley, 30, has been on a roll, earning wins in each of his last five fights since returning to the welterweight division in May 2023. He began his professional career in September 2014, knocking out Wesley Sullivan at 3:46 of the first round. He made his middleweight debut in September 2019 with a first-round knockout of Chris Harris at LFA 76. After starting off his career 10-2, he joined UFC in August 2020.

At middleweight, he earned four Performance of the Night honors, and earned the 2020 MMA Knockout of the Year with a second-round KO of Impa Kasanganay at UFC Fight Night: Morales vs. Sandhagen. He used a spinning back kick to secure the win. It was his first win in UFC, and he has gone on to win nine of his 12 bouts since. In 26 career matches, he has compiled a 20-6 mark with 14 wins by knockout and six by decision.

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley selections here: He is backing Michael Johnson (-230) to defeat Ottoman Azaitar (+190) in a lightweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Johnson is the far more skilled boxer," Vithlani told SportsLine. "The 38-year-old has a ton of high-level UFC experience, sharing the octagon with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, and even has a win over Dustin Poirier. The concern in backing Johnson is his ability to take damage at this late stage in his career. Johnson got cracked and knocked out cold by veteran Diego Ferreira in 2023. However, he looked sharp prior to taking that punch and has since rebounded nicely with a win. Azaitar has knockout power in his hands, but can get sloppy with his technique. His overall MMA talent is not on Johnson's level. Johnson should be able to avoid damage and outclass Azaitar." See more UFC picks at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley main fight card, odds

Colby Covington (+190) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-230)

Cub Swanson (+130) vs. Billy Quarantillo (-155)

Manel Kape (-370) vs. Bruno Silva (+290)

Vitor Petrino (-330) vs. Dustin Jacoby (+260)

Adrian Yanez (+185) vs. Daniel Macos (-225)

Navajo Stirling (-800) vs. Tuco Tokkos (+550)