Ranked fighters clash when ninth-ranked Roman Dolidze takes on 10th-ranked Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez on Saturday. The main UFC fight card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. Dolidze is coming off a unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori this past March. Hernandez, meanwhile, defeated Brendan Allen by unanimous decision this past February.

Hernandez enters as the favorite at -345 (risk $345 to win $100), while Dolidze is the underdog at +275 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Steve Erceg is the -550 favorite against Ode' Osbourne (+410) in a bantamweight bout. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks. His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card, and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130).

Dolidze vs. Hernandez preview

Dolidze, 37, is a former World Warriors Fight Championship title holder and Grappling world champion. He is on a three-bout winning streak. Dolidze has fought for Ultimate Fighting Championship the past five years, making his debut at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 on July 19, 2020. He is a three-time Performance of the Night winner and was the No. 10 Fighter of the Year in 2022.

He began his professional career in December 2016, winning his first six fights before joining UFC. He went on to win two more fights before suffering his first loss in a unanimous decision to Trevin Giles in March 2021. In 18 career matches, Dolidze has compiled a 15-3 mark. He has eight wins by knockout, three by submission and four by decision. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Hernandez, 31, has been red hot of late, winning each of his last seven bouts. He made his amateur debut during Ring of Fire 1 in 2010, before turning pro in September 2014. He won his first six matches before defeating Jordan Wright by knockout in Dana White's Contender Series 10. It was later overturned after he tested positive for marijuana.

He joined UFC in February 2019, losing two of his first three bouts. He has gone undefeated since. In 17 career matches, he is 14-2-1, including three wins by knockout, eight by submission and three by decision. Hernandez is a three-time Performance of the Night winner, and has landed the most takedowns in UFC middleweight division history with 45. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez selections here: Joselyne Edwards (-395) to defeat Priscilla Cachoeira (+270) in a women's bantamweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"This fight has the potential to produce fireworks but may fly under the radar," Vithlani said. "Cachoeira is a heavy-handed puncher who can dispose of her opponents quickly. Cachoeira is 5-6 in the UFC, with three of those victories coming by first-round knockout. She is an aggressive boxer who will apply pressure early and look to make the fight nasty.

"Edwards has quietly grown up in the UFC and is now 6-4 with the promotion. She is a skilled kickboxer with strong legs and finishes many of her combinations with a kick to the body or calf. Edwards is physically strong for the 135-pound division and has used her power and physique to improve her grappling. Edwards has stopped her last two opponents inside the distance, and Cachoeira has not heard the final bell in eight out of her 11 UFC fights. I expect a violent affair in which Edwards stops Cachoeira late."

Roman Dolidze (+275) vs. Anthony Hernandez (-345)

Steve Erceg (-550) vs. Ode' Osbourne (+410)

Iasmin Lucindo (-192) vs. Angela Hill (+160)

Andre Fili (+200) vs. Christian Rodriguez (-245)

Miles Johns (+200) vs. Jean Matsumoto (-245)