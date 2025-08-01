UFC Fight Night will be headlined by Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyunsung Park on Saturday night. Taira, the No. 6-ranked fighter in the UFC's flyweight division, was originally supposed to fight Amir Albazi, but the 31-year-old Iraqi fighter wasn't medically cleared to compete. So Park took the fight on short notice and the undefeated fighter is coming off of three consecutive stoppage wins in the UFC.

The 12-fight UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park fight card on Saturday will begin with prelims at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET. The fights will be contested at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and this is UFC Las Vegas 108. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks. His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card, and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130).

Taira vs. Park preview

Taira is 16-1 in his MMA career but this will be his first fight since suffering the first defeat of his career against Brandon Royval in a five-round split decision last October. Meanwhile, Park is a perfect 10-0 in his career and most recently won via first-round submission against Carlos Hernandez in May after an 18-month layoff.

The late-notice fight is a potentially huge launching pad for Park, who will be facing his first ranked opponent since joining the UFC. Meanwhile, Taira could be on the verge of earning his first title shot with a victory. Both fighters are skilled grapplers and superiority on the mat could very well determine the winner of this bout.

Park is probably the superior striker but Taira has improved incredibly in that department during his career and he's a dynamic wrestler. A five-round war against Royval also proved that he has the stamina to go deep and he'll be taking Park into untested waters if he can take it beyond three rounds. You can see Vithlani's picks and analysis now at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park selections here: Chris Duncan (+170) to defeat Mateusz Rebecki (-205) in a lightweight matchup on the main card.

"Rebecki is fiery striker, and a physical grappler who likes to push a torrid pace. Rebecki is 4-1 in his UFC career, and has overwhelmed his opponents with his heavy pressure style. However, I don't think Duncan is a fighter that style will work against. Duncan is a strong wrestler training out of American Top Team gym, and has continued to refine his MMA skills," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park main fight card, odds

(Odds subject to change)

Tatsuro Taira (-355) vs. Hyunsung Park (+280)

Mateusz Rebecki (-205) vs. Chris Duncan (+170)

Elves Brener (+215) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-250)

Karol Rosa (-180) vs. Nora Cornelle (+154)

Neil Magny (+165) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-198)

Danny Silva (+350) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-425)