Chan Sung Jung, a.k.a. The Korean Zombie, will face Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Jung on Saturday. Their battle tops the card from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, with the main UFC fight card set for 7 p.m. ET. Jung and Ortega had little in the way of bad blood until earlier this year, when Ortega made headlines for assaulting Jung's translator while both were spectators at a UFC event.

Although Jung was upset, he told the media this week his best approach will be to treat his fight with Ortega as a business matter. Jung is a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100), while Ortega is a +150 underdog in the latest Ortega vs. Jung odds at William Hill. In the co-main event, Ciryl Gane (-600) faces Ante Delija (+450) in a matchup of heavyweight prospects. Before finalizing any UFC Fight Night picks of your own, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 20 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $20,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on a rock-solid run in 2020 as he has connected on 22 of his last 27 main-event selections, a stretch that includes a streak of five straight underdogs.

At UFC Fight Night last week, Marley accurately predicted a dominant performance for Cory Sandhagen (-145) against Marlon Moraes (+125) in the bantamweight main event. Sandhagen took control from the opening bell and ended the fight with a second-round technical knockout. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Ortega vs. Jung preview

The 29-year-old Ortega made headlines as a spectator at UFC 248 at Las Vegas in March when he approached and slapped Jay Park, Jung's translator and public-relations specialist. Ortega was apparently upset with something Park had translated in a recent interview.

Although the incident was reported to authorities, Park eventually declined to file charges and Jung vowed to get revenge on his friend's behalf in the Octagon. Ortega eventually released a lukewarm apology that did not exhibit remorse for his actions.

The sequence represented an extreme about-face for Ortega (14-1-1), who had developed a reputation as affable and humble while climbing the ranks behind six consecutive UFC victories. But that streak came to a thudding halt when his lopsided title fight against Holloway was stopped after the fourth round.

Jung (16-5), 33, has long been viewed as a viable contender, but his career has been derailed by an assortment of injuries and mandatory military service in his native South Korea. His nickname stems from his uncanny ability to withstand damage while delivering plenty of his own. Fourteen of his 16 wins have come by stoppage, including his knockouts of Renato Moicano and Edgar last year. You can see Marley's coveted Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Jung predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing James Krause (-180) to manage a decision victory against Claudio Silva (+160) in a clash of middleweight prospects.

Krause (27-8) saw his UFC tenure get off to a slow start, with wins in just two of his first five bouts. But the 34-year-old Virginia native found his stride and went on a six-fight win streak that included victories over accomplished veterans like Warlley Alves and Sergio Moraes. His run of success came to a halt in a split-decision loss against prospect Trevin Giles in February.

Silva (14-1) has gone undefeated in five UFC appearances since making his debut in March 2014. Various injuries caused a nearly four-year hiatus from the Octagon, though he won both of his 2019 bouts. The 38-year-old Brazilian also boasts a win over Leon Edwards, who is now ranked No. 3 at welterweight.

"Krause should be able to pick him apart on his feet, while he is also a good enough grappler to survive if he is taken down," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Jung picks

Marley also has strong picks for Jung vs. Ortega and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a fighter who is "simply better everywhere." Those selections are only available here.

Who wins The Korean Zombie vs. Ortega? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Jung, all from the incomparable expert who's up over $20,000 on MMA in the past 20 months and nailed 22 of the last 27 main events, and find out.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Jung odds (via William Hill)

Chan Sung Jung (-170) vs. Brian Ortega (+150)

Ciryl Gane (-600) vs. Ante Delija (+450)

Jessica Andrade (-145) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (+125)

Jimmy Crute (-340) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+280)

Thomas Almeida (-150) vs. Jonathan Martinez (+130)

Mateusz Gamrot (-300) vs. Guram Kutateladze (+250)

Gillian Robertson (-240) vs. Poliana Botelho (+200)

James Krause (-180) vs. Claudio Silva (+160)

Jun Yong Park (-250) vs. John Phillips (+210)

Jamie Mullarkey (-135) vs. Fares Ziam (+115)

Maxim Grishin (-400) vs. Gadzhmurad Antigulov (+320)

Said Nurmagomedov (-420) vs. Mark Striegl (+340)