Perennial heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem faces rising prospect Augusto Sakai on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai in Las Vegas. The clash of top-10 fighters headlines the UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai card from the promotion's Apex facility, with the main card scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The winner will gain leverage in the logjam of contenders behind champion Stipe Mioic, who kept his grasp on the belt with a win in his trilogy bout with Daniel Cormier last month. The sixth-ranked Overeem has won three of his past four fights, while the No. 9-ranked Sakai is undefeated in four UFC appearances.

Overeem is a -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100), while Sakai is a +125 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Alonzo Menifield (-135) faces Ovince St. Preux (+115) in a matchup of light heavyweights.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 19 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $19,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on a rock-solid run in 2020, as he has connected on 17 of his last 21 main-event selections, a stretch that included a streak of five straight underdogs.

At UFC Fight Night last Saturday, he accurately called a dominant performance for Aleksandar Rakic (-270) against Anthony Smith (+230) in the light heavyweight main event. He reasoned that the Austrian's edge in athleticism and strength would be the difference and was proven correct as the rising contender controlled the action from the opening bell and earned a lopsided decision victory. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Overeem vs. Sakai preview

The 40-year-old Overeem (46-18-1) is one of the most accomplished heavyweights in MMA history. He has titles in the Strikeforce and Dream promotions to his credit, but a UFC title is one milestone that has eluded him and he has vowed to fill that void before hanging up his gloves.

The well-liked Dutch fighter had a title shot in September 2016 against Miocic, who made the first of his record three consecutive defenses with a first-round stoppage in his hometown of Cleveland. Overeem had Miocic wobbled early in the fight, but the champion recovered and prevailed in the action-packed bout.

Overeem has looked sharp against a gauntlet of up-and-coming prospects, with a last-second knockout loss against Jairzinho Rozenstruik the lone blemish in his last four fights. He stopped rising contender Walt Harris, who is now ranked No. 10, in their May matchup.

Sakai (15-1-1) has shown power and versatility while moving up the ranks, including a 3-1-1 mark in Bellator. The lone blemish on his professional record came by split decision in Bellator against former UFC veteran Cheick Kongo.

The 29-year-old Brazilian appeared to be a top-tier prospect behind stoppages in two of his first three UFC bouts, but he met adversity in his most recent fight. He emerged with a razor-thin split decision against veteran Blagoy Ivanov, leading many observers to question whether he was ready for the big stage. Sakai can silence some doubters should he defeat Overeem.

Top UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions: He is backing Karol Rosa (-145) to earn a decision victory against Sijara Eubanks (+125) in a clash of women's bantamweight prospects.

The No. 15-ranked Eubanks (5-4) is 3-2 under the UFC banner, with all of her bouts coming against upper-tier competition. The 35-year-old Springfield, Mass., native is looking to build off a decision win against Sarah Moras in their May encounter.

Rosa (13-3), 25, has emerged as a promising prospect behind decision wins in her first two UFC fights. The Brazilian controlled the action against Vanessa Melo in July to get her hand raised on the undercard at UFC 251.

"This fight will mainly play out on the feet, and I see Rosa landing the harder shots and more volume," Marley told SportsLine.

Marley also has strong picks for Overeem vs. Sakai and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card.

UFC Fight Night odds (via William Hill)

Alistair Overeem (-150) vs. Augusto Sakai (+125)

Alonzo Menifield (-135) vs. Ovince St. Preux (+115)

Karol Rosa (-145) vs. Sijara Eubanks (+125)

Michel Pereira (-115) vs. Zelim Imadaev (-105)

Thiago Moses (-180) vs. Jalin Turner (+160)

Bartosz Fabinski (-135) vs. Andre Muniz (+115)

Viviane Araujo (-190) vs. Montana De La Rosa (+170)

Alexandr Romanov (-110) vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima (-110)

Khama Worthy (-125) vs. Ottman Azaitar (+105)

Hunter Azure (-200) vs. Cole Smith (+175)