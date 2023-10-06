Grant Dawson is steadily rising up the UFC's official lightweight rankings but finds himself fighting backward against a popular veteran named Bobby Green. Dawson vs. Green headlines UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Dawson (20-1-1) has quietly worked his way into striking range of the elite. Dawson is undefeated in his 10 UFC adjacent fights, which includes one appearance on "Dana White's Contender Series." That stretch boasts five rear-naked choke submission wins. Dawson has established himself as one of the division's most stifling grapplers but his style and friendly demeanor don't usually make a dent in UFC's marketing budget. A main event slot against a popular name could be what he needs to take the next step.

"I do think that Bobby Green is a very, very talented fighter," Dawson told CBS Sports. "Arguably -- I'm going to get a lot of hate for this -- arguably I think he could have beaten [Rafael] Fiziev. I thought that fight was super close and super competitive. He made Fiziev in striking look mortal. I don't think Bobby Green gets the credit he deserves. I know he's a little bit older, but I don't think he's lost a step."

Check out the full interview with Grant Dawson below.

Green (30-14-1) has carved out a cult following over the course of 46 fights. He is charismatic and fights with a uniquely fan-friendly style by using a modified Philly Shell. He is the antithesis of Dawson, the latter of whom is a clean-cut grappler who carries with him Yu-Gi-Oh! cards everywhere he goes. Dawson is not the most appetizing opponent for someone with Green's style. What compelled him to take the fight can be mapped back to his childhood in foster care.

"I have a goal. I have three kids. I want to get a home for each one of those kids," Green told CBS Sports. "I want to be able to give them this, 'Hey, your home is here. It's paid off. That is my gift to you. My dad didn't give me anything. Maybe I can't pay for college or maybe I can't get you all the things in the world, but here. I'm giving you a home that you will always have. It's something that I as a kid had to go through 50 different homes. It's something that you'll have so you won't have to go through what I had to."

Check out the full interview with Bobby Green below.

There are a number of main card fights that should produce fun results. Joe Pyfer's star has been steadily growing since his breakout win on "Dana White's Contender Series." Pyfer pursues a third consecutive KO win in the UFC against the equally heavy-handed Abdul Razak Alhassan. Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn has Fight of the Night written all over it and most of the main card has stoppage potential.

Below is the rest of the fight card for Saturday with the latest odds before we get to a prediction and pick on the main event.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite

Underdog

Weight class Grant Dawson -440

Bobby Green +340

Lightweight

Joe Pyfer -400

Abdul Razak Alhassan +310

Middleweight Joaquin Buckley -170

Alex Morono +145 Welterweight

Drew Dober -470

Ricky Glenn +360

Lightweight Ion Cutelaba -135

Philipe Lins +115

Light heavyweight

Alexander Hernandez -130 Bill Algeo +110 Featherweight



UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Oct. 7 | Start time: 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas

TV channel: ESPN+

Prediction

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green: Green has solid takedown defense but I don't suspect it will hold up. Green keeps his hands low, something that will aid him in digging under hooks and preventing takedowns. Dawson must chain his takedowns together to break through Green's lines of defense and I think he'll do it. Dawson isn't going to threaten Green on the feet much unless he gets his opponent overthinking the takedowns. I'd give Green more of a chance but despite his many career finishes, he doesn't pack incredible one-punch power. Green's hands are a deterrent but not one so strong that Dawson will shy from shooting takedowns. If Dawson gets this to the ground, he can win via decision, submission or ground-and-pound. Dawson via TKO3

