Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong have had very different careers, but both have their backs against the wall this weekend. Saturday's UFC Fight Night headliners agree this might be their final chance to make good on their title aspirations.

Cejudo (16-4) is one of combat sports' most decorated athletes. The Olympic gold medalist wrestler retired from mixed martial arts one year after winning UFC titles in two divisions. Cejudo's return to competition three years later was complicated. Cejudo lost a split decision to UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in his comeback before losing a competitive unanimous decision to Merab Dvalishvili in the fight preceding Dvalishvili's ascent to UFC champion.

Cejudo hasn't won in five years, but he's also keeping up with a new era of elite bantamweights. The former champion admits that fighting Song is crucial to learning if he's still world-class.

"It's because of having a couple of losses. I'm not accustomed to going through that as a fighter, in wrestling or in mixed martial arts..." Cejudo told CBS Sports. "Obviously, what I show on Saturday will indicate where I'm at.

"It's going to be a fight, bro. I'll meet him in the middle. I might move a little bit, but we're going to fight. We'll see how his defense is. It's not like I'm just a wrestler. I knock people the f--- out too!"

Song (21-8-1) faces an equally difficult predicament despite never fighting for a title. Song has 10 wins in the UFC but faltered each time he was presented with a truly elite opponent. Song lost to Cory Sandhagen and Petr Yan in fights that could have put him on the cusp of a title shot. Now, Song has another chance to build his case as an elite bantamweight against a former champion 11 years his senior.

"This time it's very important for me," Song told CBS Sports. "I need to catch it because I had two chances to get into the top five, but I lost. This time I will catch the opportunity. I feel 100% ready this time.

"I'm the best because I believe in my skills and strengths. He has more experience, but I think I have a lot of UFC fights. I can handle any situation."

Saturday's co-main event was supposed to be former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz's retirement fight. Unfortunately, Cruz suffered a shoulder injury that expedited his retirement. Ranked middleweights Brendan Allen (No. 9) and Anthony Hernandez (No. 12) now assume the co-main event role. Hernandez rides high on a six-fight win streak with five finishes. He can enter the Top 10 at the expense of Allen, who he previously beat for a regional title shortly before both men debuted on the "Contender Series."

"I plan to drown him again and break him," Hernandez told CBS Sports. "I'll shut him down and let him know the first time wasn't a fluke. If I was able to do that the first time hurt and out of shape, what will it look like when I'm healthy and a whole new fighter?"

"I'm not that same guy, not even close to it," Allen told CBS Sports. "I fought like shit that night. I was young. I don't think it was a hard fight because I didn't do anything. I was like a moving dummy who barely moved. It was an easy fight for him. But Saturday won't be an easy night. It'll be much different."

UFC fans should also keep a close eye on Jean Silva. The Fighting Nerds' product is 3-0 in the UFC with three knockouts, Drew Dober and Charles Jourdain among them.

Below is the rest of the fight card for Saturday with the latest odds before we get to a prediction and pick on the main event.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite

Underdog

Weight class Song Yadong -265 Henry Cejudo +215 Bantamweight Anthony Hernandez -320 Brendan Allen +250 Middleweight Jean Matsumoto -160 Rob Font +135 140-pound catchweight Jean Silva -550 Melsik Baghdasaryan +400 Featherweight Alonzo Menifield -240 Julius Walker +200 Light heavyweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Feb. 22 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle

TV channel: ESPN+

Prediction

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong: It's wild to think that Song, 27, is only beginning to hit his athletic prime after 14 UFC fights. He's athletically trending in a positive direction while Cejudo, 38, should naturally begin inclining. It's understandable why oddsmakers favor the younger fighter, but I'm hesitant to side against the former champion. Song is a great prospect but he's consistently fallen short against opponents that are presently half-a-rung below the title level. Cejudo's recent losses came against two of the last three bantamweight champions.

Song is a good wrestler under Urijah Faber's tutelage but three of his last four opponents have taken him down. I'm confident an Olympic gold medalist can ground the young contender. Song has a higher striking output but a lower KO rate than his opponent. Cejudo has a great chin and I don't anticipate Song will crack it. I'm not sure "Triple C" will make good on his ongoing title ambitions but he's talented and experienced enough to beat a contender who isn't quite championship caliber. Cejudo via Unanimous Decision

