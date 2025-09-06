A four-man middleweight title race begins at UFC Fight Night in Paris. Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho headline Saturday's card with the winner advancing in the audition process. The grand prize: a title shot against Khamzat Chimaev.

Imavov (16-4) secured his place near the top of the division after knocking out former UFC champion Israel Adesanya in February. He had hoped a middleweight title shot would follow, but opted for activity after Chimaev was selected as Dricus du Plessis' challenger. Despite being ranked No. 2 by the division, Imavov isn't promised a title shot. Instead, his performance on Saturday will be measured against next month's fight between Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez.

If Imavov needed more motivation, Borralho provided it. The Brazilian has been vocal in the lead-up to their fight, questioning Imavov's Dagestani and French heritage. Borralho later chalked it up to promotion, claiming he respects Imavov, but it's too late to walk it back.

"It's very personal," Imavov told CBS Sports, interpreted from French by his head coach Nicolas Ott. "If you want to bring that energy, bring it to the fight. Don't stop a week before the fight. Let's be real from the beginning to the end. I'm staying real and I won't forget what he said."

Borralho (17-1) is the team captain of the Fighting Nerds, the contingent that features Carlos Prates, Jean Silva and Mauricio Ruffy. A perfect 6-0 in the Octagon, Borralho surged in popularity after a showcase Fight of the Night win over once title challenger Jared Cannonier. Borralho, who believes his previous training with Khamzat Chimaev gives him the best chance of dethroning the champ, claims an emphatic win is necessary to give him priority over De Ridder or Hernandez.

"I need to dominate him. Whether it's a knockout, submission, or decision, it needs to be a good fight," Borralho said. "If that happens, I'm the next one. If the fight isn't boring, I'm the next one. ... I plan to finish him in the fourth round."

Check out the full interview with Caio Borralho below.

Saturday's co-main event is another French vs. Brazilian collision. Benoit Saint Denis (14-3, 1 NC) only knows violence, but he has his work cut out for him with the Fighting Nerds' Ruffy. Saint Denis is back in the win column after submitting Kyle Prepolec, an important bounce back after stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano. Saint Denis, once considered the next big thing, now defends his spot against the lightweight division's shiny new toy.

"I had a bad 2024..." Saint Denis told CBS Sports. "I need to get this win to get back on track. It's a way forward for me."

Ruffy (12-1), a perfect 3-0 in the UFC, set the division on notice with a KO of the Year contender after flattening King Green with a spinning wheel kick. Saint Denis presents Ruffy's best chance to advance in the rankings, but he wouldn't call him his toughest test.

"Before I joined the UFC, I fought Raimond [Magomedaliev], a guy who trained with Khabib," Ruffy told reporters at media day through a Portuguese interpreter. "He weighed 10 kilos more than I, and I beat him. I fought in a tournament, fighting two grapplers on the same night, and came out successful."

The undercard was set to feature former two-division Bellator MMA champion Patricio Pitbull in his third UFC appearance, but his opponent, Losene Keita, missed weight badly on Friday and the bout was canceled. Pitbull bounced back from a disappointing UFC debut to beat Dan Ige in July. Another notable matchup on the undercard sees the return of fan favorite Paul Craig when he takes on Modestas Bukauskas at middleweight.

Below is the rest of the fight card for Saturday, along with the latest odds, before we provide a prediction and pick for the main event.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite

Underdog

Weight class Caio Borralho -135

Nassourdine Imavov +115 Middleweight Mauricio Ruffy -180 Benoit Saint Denis +150 Lightweight Modestas Bukauskas -350 Paul Craig +275 Light heavyweight Mason Jones -140

Bolaji Oki +120 Lightweight Axel Sola -130 Rhys McKee +110 Welterweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Sept. 6 | Start time: 3 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Accor Arena -- Paris

TV channel: ESPN+

Prediction

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho: This is terrific matchmaking. You can't ask for much more than two well-rounded, rising contenders verging on title contention. Imavov historically lands more volume strikes, while Borralho strikes more efficiently. Their finishing abilities are comparable, and, on paper, it's anyone's fight. On the ground, Borralho's jiu-jitsu could be the difference maker, but I doubt he gets the fight there frequently. Borralho averages roughly 1.5 takedowns per 15 minutes, with an accuracy of 60%. Imavov has solid takedown defense, emphasized by the nine of 10 takedowns he stuffed against Brendan Allen. Borralho has led the pack for the Fighting Nerds, but I fear Ruffy or Silva will soon eclipse him. Imavov has a knack for muting his opponents. I think his boxing fundamentals and offensive wrestling will help him bank three or four rounds. Borralho via Unanimous Decision.