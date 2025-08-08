Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez are keeping their names at the forefront one week before UFC 319. Doldize and Hernandez headline Saturday's UFC Fight Night shortly before UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev meet.

Dolidze (15-3) is on a solid rebuild. The Georgian fighter has won three consecutive fights, including avenging a loss to Marvin Vettori. His only other loss since 2021 is a majority decision to Nassourdine Imavov, currently No. 1 in the UFC's official middleweight rankings. Dolidze is in good enough standing, but his recent run hasn't inspired confidence in a title campaign. Beating a respected contender like Hernandez is the statement win he needs.

"He never faced somebody with grappling like me," Dolidze told reporters at Thursday's media day. "And we all know that he has good cardio and he loves to be on the ground and control people there, but I'm very active on the ground. I don't give a rest to nobody.

"I think we both deserve better opponents, higher ranked, but it is what it is."

Hernandez (14-2, 1 NC) might be the best darkhorse contender in any division. "Fluffy" rides a seven-fight winning streak with five finishes. It's insulting that he continues getting incremental upward fights. He's only one spot behind Dolidze (No. 9) in the rankings. Meanwhile, Reinier de Ridder climbed eight spots after upsetting Robert Whittaker, and Roman Kopylov, who Hernandez beat, was given an opponent three places north of him.

It's likely not personal. Hernandez is a gamer, averaging more than two fights annually in this winning stretch. More likely, it's a consequence of who's available when the UFC has a date to fill on its busy calendar. "Fluffy" is frustrated, but won't let those feelings dictate his performance.

"I figured if I'm violent as f--- and keep beating everyone, I'll get a big fight," Hernandez told CBS Sports. "I've seen many fans hella pissed that I'm at the Apex and fighting this guy. They want me to get someone who will get me to the belt. It is what it is, I'm just enjoying the violence, one paycheck at a time. Hopefully, this statement is enough to say, 'This motherf---er is ready for the belt."

There isn't much meat on the bones this week. You might recognize a few names like Steve Erceg, Angela Hill, Andre Fili and Eryk Anders, but nothing jumps off the page.

Below is the rest of the fight card for Saturday with the latest odds before we predict the main event.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite

Underdog

Weight class Anthony Hernandez -330 Roman Dolidze +260 Middleweight

Steve Erceg -550 Ode Osborne +400 Flyweight Iasmin Lucindo -205 Angela Hill +170 Women's strawweight Christian Rodriguez -240

Andre Fili +200 Featherweight Jean Matsumoto -300

Miles Johns +240 Bantamweight Christian Leroy Duncan -500

Eryk Anders +380 Middleweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Aug. 9 | Start time: 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas

TV channel: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Prediction

Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez: Dolidze might be a more decorated grappler than Hernandez, but so was Rodolfo Vieira. Dolidze has potent but incomplete skills. His submissions and top control are disrupted by underwhelming wrestling. Unrefined technique limits his powerful striking. Hernandez isn't without his flaws: he eats too many strikes and leaves unnecessary openings. "Fluffy" finishes people by wearing them down. Hernandez's relentless pressure is the ace up his sleeve. I fear Dolidze fatigues without an early finish. Hernandez is tough as nails and skillful enough to drag the fight out. Hernandez via Unanimous Decision