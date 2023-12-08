Bantamweight is one of the deepest and most exciting divisions in mixed martial arts. On Saturday, two top 15 fighters in the UFC bantamweight rankings will look to end 2023 with a burst of momentum when Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez clash in a UFC Fight Night headliner.

The event was originally set to take place in Shanghai but in November it was announced the card had moved to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The announcement came shortly after Yadong and Gutierrez were announced as the headliners.

No. 15 ranked Gutierrez is looking to ensure a winning 2023 campaign when he faces Yadong. His year started with a decision loss to Pedro Munhoz. That loss snapped an eight-fight unbeaten streak, with Gutierrez's previous loss coming in his UFC debut in November 2018. Gutierrez was able to get back on the winning track in October with a decision win over Alateng Heili.

Yadong sits higher in the rankings, currently holding the No. 7 spot with a 9-2-1 record in the Octagon. His lone fight in 2023 was a fifth-round TKO of Ricky Simon. The win over Simon helped Yandong rebound from a September 2022 TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen. The fight with Gutierrez is Yadong's third consecutive main event.

The night's co-main event features a couple of familiar faces from the light heavyweight division when No. 8 ranked Anthony Smith takes on No. 11 Khalil Rountree Jr.

Smith is coming off a split decision win over Ryan Spann in August while Rountree is on a four-fight winning streak, including a TKO win against Chris Daukaus in August.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Song Yadong -370 Chris Gutierrez +290 Bantamweight Khalil Rountree Jr. -195 Anthony Smith +165 Light heavyweight Tim Elliott -135 Su Mudaerji +115 Bantamweight Nasrat Haqparast -190 Jamie Mullarkey +160 Lightweight Jun Yong Park -170 Andre Muniz +145 Middleweight Kevin Jousset -155 Kenan Song +130 Welterweight

Viewing information

Date: Dec. 9



Dec. 9 Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas



UFC Apex -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

10 p.m. ET (main card) How to watch: ESPN+

Prediction

There are a lot of things working in Yadong's favor entering this fight. The fight moving to the Apex ensures a smaller Octagon, which works to cut some of the space Gutierrez likes to use as a strong kicker and counter-striker. Also, as mentioned, this is Yadong's third consecutive main event, meaning he should be the most comfortable man in a five-round fight.

As long as Yadong can take advantage of the smaller cage to force inside striking exchanges, he should have the edge. Yadong thrives in the chaos of exchanges and his work with Team Alpha Male has developed his wrestling to where he should be able to handle if Gutierrez attempts to shoot in for a takedown to slow the pace. Pick: Song Yadong via TKO3