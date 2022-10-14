Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo are out to prove they have what it takes to fight UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso and Araujo headline UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Grasso (14-3) has finally found consistency in the UFC after an impressive run on the regional scene. The Mexican fighter bounced between wins and losses over her first seven Octagon appearances following an 8-0 start to her career outside of the promotion. Grasso has clearly turned the corner, building a three-fight winning streak punctuated by a first-round submission over Joanne Wood in March ⁠-- her first UFC stoppage win. Grasso is optimistic that a title shot is on the horizon.

"There's another important fight next weekend with [Manon] Fiorot vs. [Katlyn] Chookagian," Grasso told reporters at the UFC Fight Night media day on Wednesday. "I think we're kind of in the semifinals. We're the four, and the one who makes the best performance I think the champion is going to look at the one who does the best.

"She's the toughest opponent I've trained for. She moves a lot, she has strong hands and her strongest weapon is her jiu-jitsu. She's a black belt and I think this is a great challenge for me. I've been improving a lot my jiu-jitsu game."

Araujo (11-3) is a pressure-heavy grappler that is always in your face. The division's sixth-ranked women's flyweight has generally performed to expectations in the UFC, piecing together a 5-2 run. Absurdly tough, Araujo absorbs damage to get in close and score the takedown. Grasso is confident that a title shot is within reach, but Araujo sees a longer queue between her and Shevchenko.

"I'm pretty sure that whoever wins this fight is going to be in a really good position and a really good spot to be in the top of the division," Araujo said through an interpreter. "But to be honest, I see other opponents in a better spot, better situation than me. Like Taila Santos, Lauren Murphy, Jessica Andrade and Katlyn Chookagian. Maybe a rematch with her. So yeah, I don't think my next fight will be a title shot.

"I know her boxing is very good and she moves pretty well. But I'm ready. I've been training a lot in boxing and wrestling as well. My wrestling is sharp and I'm ready to take her down and keep her on the ground."

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite

Underdog

Weightclass

Alexa Grasso -230

Viviane Araujo +190

Women's flyweight

Jonathan Martinez -200

Cub Swanson +170

Bantamweight

Dusko Todorovic -210

Jordan Wright +175

Middleweight Alonzo Menifield -220

Misha Cirkunov +180

Light heavyweight

Victory Henry -400

Raphael Assuncao +310

Bantamweight



UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Oct. 15 | Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas

TV channel: ESPN+

Prediction

Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo: Grasso is really beginning to show flashes of who she can be in the UFC. The speed with which she took down Wood and snatched the rear-naked choke showed growing confidence in the Octagon and a killer instinct she will need to succeed at the highest level. Grasso can land at distance and make the most of openings to control her opponents on the ground. She will need a measured, consistent output to have her hand raised on Saturday night. Araujo is absurdly tough, walking down opponents and eating shots. Araujo works her way to the inside and scores takedowns. From that point, Araujo whips out her jiu-jitsu black belt and stifles her foes on the cage floor. Araujo must employ a pressure-heavy approach and can count on her chin to hold up. Grasso has not exhibited the power necessary to deter Araujo. Expect Grasso to fight on the outside and add up strike totals on Araujo over the course of five rounds. Chances are that Araujo will get the takedown in one or two rounds but Grasso should be the better overall fighter. Grasso via UD

