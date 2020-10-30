Anderson Silva is, without a doubt, one of the greatest fighters to ever set foot in the UFC Octagon. This Saturday night in Las Vegas, Silva will battle in his final UFC bout when he takes on Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC Fight Night.

Silva was famously dominant as middleweight champion from October 2006 to July 2013, defending the title successfully 10 times while also making a number of successful trips up to light heavyweight. As is often the cruel reality in combat sports, when things fall off, they fall off quickly. Silva was knocked out by Chris Weidman in 2013 and had his leg snapped in half in the rematch later that year.

All told, after a 17-fight winning streak, Silva has gone 1-6 since the first Weidman fight. There was one other win in that period, a decision over Nick Diaz, that was overturned after a failed Silva drug test. Silva's legacy, already complicated by occasionally frustrating championship performances that left UFC president Dana White stewing, took another hit through the failed test.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

After struggling through the final years of his UFC career, Silva is finally ready to leave the Octagon and move forward to the next stage of his life. Standing in the way of a final glorious moment, however, is Hall.

Hall is the ultimate hot-or-cold fighter in the UFC. He has scored 11 career knockout wins, but has also been knocked out four times. Similarly, Hall has gone on five winning streaks of two or more, but has three similar losing skids. Currently, Hall has won back-to-back fights, knocking out Bevon Lewis and scoring a split decision win over Antonio Carlos Junior. The current two-fight winning streak has moved Hall's record to 3-1 since 2017.

Hall, as the younger, fresher and more recently successful fighter, will step into the Octagon as the favorite at the betting window.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Uriah Hall -230 Anderson Silva +190 Middleweight Bryce Mitchell -135 Andre Fili +115 Featherweight Kevin Holland TBD Charlie Ontiveros TBD Middleweight Greg Hardy -330 Maurice Green +260 Heavyweight Bobby Green -330 Thiago Moises +260

Lightweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Oct. 31 | Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Anderson Silva vs. Uriah Hall: Silva is a shell of his once-great self at this point, but Hall is a wildly unpredictable fighter. Silva did hang tough against Israel Adesanya, proving himself not completely shot, and there's a semi-recent win over Derek Brunson on his resume. This is a tough fight to call, but a five-round fight gives Hall a lot of time to try and find Silva's chin. Pick: Uriah Hall via TKO3