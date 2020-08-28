Heading into his most recent fight, Anthony Smith was seeking to keep his name in the UFC light heavyweight title picture. But things went south in a hurry when Smith was battered before a long-overdue TKO stoppage at the fists of Glover Teixeira. Saturday, at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas' UFC Apex facility, Smith will battle rising contender Aleksandar Rakic in a fight that increased significantly in importance when Jon Jones left the division.

Smith (33-15) was one of the best stories in the sport in 2018. He exploded into the title picture with three wins to land himself in a title bout with Jones. Jones dominated the fight, and had he stuck around in the division, Smith would be unlikely to see another title shot. But with Jones vacating the championship to move up to heavyweight, there's potential for anyone to land in a title fight with a run of wins.

After losing his pro debut, Rakic (12-2) rattled off 12 consecutive victories. That number should sit at 13, by most accounts, but in his most recent fight, Rakic lost a controversial split decision to Volkan Oezdemir. Prior to the loss, Rakic had won four straight in the UFC Octagon, including two consecutive fights by knockout.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a preview of Saturday's action below.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Aleksandar Rakic -280 Anthony Smith +230 Light heavyweight Neil Magny -260 Robbie Lawler +210 Welterweight Alexa Grasso -310 Ji Yeon Kim +250 Women's flyweight Ricardo Lamas -300 Bill Algeo +240

Featherweight Magomed Ankalaev -340

Ion Cuțelaba +270

Light heavyweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Aug. 29 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Anthony Smith: Smith always shows tons of heart in his fights, and that was true against Teixeira in his most recent outing. But also true is that Smith looked like a long career featuring a lot of punishment had caught up to him. Rakic is a fighter on the rise, and should be riding a 13-fight winning streak. That's a lot of momentum to carry into a fight with someone who took a ton of punishment just a few months ago. I don't expect Smith to go down easy, but it feels like a long shot that he'll come out of this with a victory. Pick: Aleksandar Rakic via UD

Who will win Smith vs. Rakic, and how exactly will each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight, all from the incomparable expert who's up almost $19,000 on MMA picks in the past 18 months and nailed 16 of the last 20 main events.

