On Saturday night, former title challenger Anthony Smith returns to the Octagon to take on Ryan Spann in the light heavyweight main event of UFC Fight Night. The fight is a big one for both men, with Spann trying to battle his way up the rankings and Smith trying to run his winning streak to three and move closer to a second shot at the championship.

Smith had a rough start to 2020, dropping fights to Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakic and looking as though his time as an elite fighter in the 205-pound division had come to an end. Instead, Smith closed the year with a first-round triangle choke submission of Devin Clark and opened his 2021 campaign with a first-round TKO win against Jimmy Crute.

In Spann's most recent fight, he scored a TKO win over Misha Cirkunov. That win was a big rebound for Spann after suffering the first loss of his UFC career at the hands of Johnny Walker. Spann is now 9-1 in his 10 most recent fights, including a 5-1 record in the UFC.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Anthony Smith -170 Ryan Spann +145 Light heavyweight Ion Cutelaba -150 Devin Clark +125 Light heavyweight Ariane Lipski -120 Mandy Bohm +100 Women's flyweight Arman Tsarukyan -800 Christos Giagos +525 Lightweight Tony Gravely -210 Nate Maness +175 Bantamweight Joaquin Buckley -200 Antonio Arroyo +170 Middleweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Sept. 18 | Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann: This is a very interesting pairing of two men with solid, well-rounded offensive attacks. Both men have the possibility of stopping the fight with strikes or submissions. Smith has proven himself against a far higher level of competition and Spann's lone UFC loss came in his biggest step up in level of competition. That could be a red flag against someone who has been a top player at 205 for years. The fight may come down to which version of Smith shows up to the Octagon. Spann's best chance is if it's the largely passive Smith who was dominated by Teixeira and Rakic. A Spann win wouldn't shock but Smith is probably the safer bet to edge out the fight. Pick: Anthony Smith via UD