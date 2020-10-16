Bad blood and cancellations have only served to hype up this Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event between Brian Ortega and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung. The featherweight showdown headlines the action from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Ortega has been out of action since losing a shot at then-featherweight champion Max Holloway in December 2018. The loss was the first of Ortega's career and came via late doctor stoppage in a Fight of the Night war. The fight with Jung was supposed to go down in December 2019, but an Ortega injury delayed the bout.

Things between the two took an ugly turn in March, when Ortega slapped Jay Park, a Korean rapper and Jung's occasional interpreter, while attending UFC 248. The incident led to Ortega being escorted from the arena and Park filing of a police report.

After returning from a hiatus driven by his mandatory service in the South Korean military that kept him out of action from August 2013 to February 2017, Jung has gone on a 3-1 run, with the lone loss coming in the literal last second of a fight he was winning on the scorecards against Yair Rodriguez. In his two most recent outings, Jung picked up wins over Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Chan Sung Jung -190 Brian Ortega +160 Featherweight Jessica Andrade -150 Katlyn Chookagian +125 Women's flyweight Jimmy Crute -330 Modestas Bukauskas +260 Light heavyweight James Krause -160

Claudio Silva +135

Welterweight Thomas Almeida -130

Jonathan Martinez +110

Featherweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Oct. 17 | Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Jung vs. Ortega: Nearly two years is a long time to be out of action, and coming back against a top-tier featherweight like Jung is a tall order for Ortega. The UFC is unforgiving and fighters are not often given easy fights to gently get back in the swing of the fight game and knock off rust. Jung has looked very good in his four fights since returning, the one bad moment against Rodriguez aside. If Ortega is 100%, Jung will standing across the Octagon from a legitimate high-end featherweight. It's a tough fight to pick, but Jung doesn't have to worry about being rusty and finding his footing in the Octagon. This should be a Fight of the Night contender. Pick: Jung via UD