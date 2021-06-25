Saturday represents a big opportunity for Ciryl Gane to establish himself as a true contender in the UFC heavyweight division. The Frenchman clashes with Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Fight Night from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Gane is a perfect 8-0 in his career with six stoppage victories. He was able to win the TKO heavyweight championship in his first professional bout before defending it successfully twice. He has since been climbing the ladder on the world's biggest stage before knocking out former champion Junior Dos Santos and then taking a clear decision over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his most recent outing.

Volkov, a former Bellator MMA heavyweight champion, made his UFC debut in 2016 with a split decision win against Tim Johnson. He has since gone 7-2 in the Octagon with his lone losses coming against Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes. Volkov is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, having scored back-to-back TKO wins against Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Ciryl Gane -155 Alexander Volkov +130 Heavyweight Tanner Boser -175 Ovince Saint Preux +150 Heavyweight Raoni Barcelos -220 Timur Valiev +180 Bantamweight Andre Fili -230

Daniel Pineda +190

Featherweight Tim Means -130

Nicolas Dalby +110

Welterweight Renato Moicano -240

Jai Herbert +200

Lightweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: June 26 | Start time: 4 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov: This is a very close fight on paper. Gane has some legitimate skills and looks like a potential future title contender. Volkov is a different kind of challenge for Gane from Rozenstruik or dos Santos and is a tremendous fighter when he's on his game. Unfortunately, Volkov can fall into fits of fighting far too passively, as seen against Curtis Blaydes and Greg Hardy. Assuming Volkov is on his game, this fight has some real upset potential and could be a step too far for Gane in his current level of development. Pick: Alexander Volkov via UD