On the surface, it might seem that a 38-year-old fighter fresh off of two defeats who is choosing to move down in weight this late in his career is doing so merely out of desperation. Yet UFC legend Frankie Edgar has had a career, at least in terms of weight, that has done nothing but defy expectations.

Edgar (23-8-1), despite his diminutive size at 5-foot-6, is a former lightweight champion used to fighting at a weight considered too big for him. A mid-career move down to 145 pounds brought great success despite three unsuccessful runs at the UFC featherweight title.

On Saturday, Edgar will make his debut at 135 pounds and in a five-round main event bout against the dangerous Pedro Munhoz (18-4, 1 NC) that, as crazy as it sounds, could have legitimate title implications for "The Answer" inside the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas (8:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+).

"I know a lot of people are questioning where I am at in my career," Edgar said. "I'm a little bit older and coming down in a weight class so people are questioning my abilities here. That's why I want to go out there and more so to prove to myself than anyone else that I'm still a top dog in whatever weight class I fight in."

If you don't believe Edgar could earn a title shot with a win against the No. 5-ranked bantamweight, you haven't been watching closely enough to recent UFC matchmaking decisions. Despite the 135-pound division being as deep and dangerous as ever at the moment in the aftermath of Henry Cejudo's abrupt retirement, Edgar represents the perfect B-side challenger that UFC might want to use to help new champion Petr Yan grow in fame.

Not only did former two-time champion Dominick Cruz get a title shot in May against Cejudo that wasn't necessarily deserved given his track record of injuries and layoffs, former featherweight king Jose Aldo received the call to face Yan for the vacant title despite coming off two straight defeats.

"I just have to worry about winning my fight Saturday," Edgar said. "Winning has a way of taking care of things and if I can do that, anything's possible. What I have done in my career, I'm always knocking on the door and I always have opportunities presented to me. If [a title shot] does come up, of course I'll jump at it."

Oddsmakers have set Edgar as more than a 2-1 underdog, in large part due to age and the fact that he was knocked out in the first round of his last fight in December against Chan Sung Jung (also known as the "Korean Zombie"). But mostly because Munhoz is one of the most well-rounded and gritty fighters in the division.

The 33-year-old native of Brazil gave current top contender Aljamain Sterling all he could handle in a decision loss in June 2019. But before that, Munhoz had run off three straight impressive wins including a clean knockout of former champion Cody Garbrandt.

Munhoz was scheduled to face Edgar earlier this summer in Abu Dhabi but was forced to withdraw after contracting COVID-19 and remains grateful he was able to stay in line to reschedule such an important fight toward his title hopes.

"There are crazy things happening all over the world right now so I feel very thankful to be fighting during the pandemic against another former champ," Munhoz said. "But it all depends how we see things. In that moment [after contracting the coronavirus], I just tried to be grateful so nothing worse would happen to me and the family. We all tested positive for COVID but we are lucky and very grateful. I have a small daughter in the house and my wife and I felt pretty sick but it was something that we worked through and are here today.

"[Edgar] is going to be faster, stronger and skills wise, he is going to be sharper. I want to make a big statement and I want to be next for a title shot."

If there's any concern about Edgar making weight, the veteran says the feeling during fight week has been no different than his recent cuts to 145 pounds. Edgar started his cut earlier this time and relied on the UFC Performance Institute for his nutrition plan.

Regardless of his age, Edgar takes seriously his reputation for always fighting the toughest opponents available and feels he's doing just that this weekend.

"[Munhoz] has heavy, heavy hands and he has a great chin," Edgar said. "He's hard to take down and has a superb submission game so he's really well rounded and not an easy opponent. Being [that he's ranked] No. 5, this is the perfect guy I want to fight."

In the co-main event, Alonzo Meinifield is back and taking on a familiar face in Ovince Saint Preux. Meinifield suffered his first professional defeat his last time out, dropping a hard fought decision to Devin Clark. The 205-pound tank is looking to get back on the winning side with another TKO as eight of his nine professional wins have come via TKO. Saint Preux, meanwhile, is back at 205 after a one-fight sojourn to heavyweight against Ben Rothwell, where he lost via decision.

Fight card, odds

Pedro Munhoz -270 vs. Frankie Edgar +220, bantamweights

Alonzo Menifield -130 vs. Ovince Saint Preux +110, light heavyweights



Mike Rodríguez -230 vs. Marcin Prachnio +190, light heavyweights



Mariya Agapova -1200 vs. Shana Dobson +750, women's flyweights



Daniel Rodriguez vs. Dwight Grant, welterweights



Mizuki Inoue -140 vs. Amanda Lemos +120, women's strawweights

Austin Hubbard -140 vs. Joe Solecki +120, lightweights

Isaac Villanueva -115 vs. Jorge Gonzalez -105, heavyweights



Carlton Minus -120 vs. Matthew Semelsberger +100, welterweights

Timur Valiev -550 vs. Mark Striegl +400, bantamweights

Prediction

Counting out Edgar has been a historically futile move given his heart and ability to remain at an elite level so late into his career. Even his five-round featherweight title loss to Max Holloway in 2019 saw Edgar as game and competitive as any other top contender.

But for a fighter with a notoriously great chin who had been floored often but never stopped, seeing Edgar endure two knockout defeats in his last four bouts does raise some level of concern. As does the fact that moving down in weight so late in his career -- during a quarantine, no less -- leaves some uncertainty as to how fresh he will look inside the cage.

If Munhoz had a clear deficiency, it might be easier to find a clear path to victory for Edgar. But he doesn't. He's hungry, fully able to handle himself on the ground and more than willing to stand and exchange should the fight turn into a war.

Although Edgar's size could be a factor for him offensively for the first time in his career now that he's fighting against smaller opponents, he will need to be one half step ahead of Munhoz throughout in terms of his footwork and boxing -- along with well-timed takedowns -- in order to make a run at a decision. That's where the whole moving down in weight could become problematic should it rob from his gas tank.

Edgar simply has too many questions, all of which Munhoz can capably answer.

Pick: Munhoz via TKO4

