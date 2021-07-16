A pair of lightweights on winning streaks will clash in Las Vegas on Saturday night when Islam Makhachev battles Thiago Moises in the main event of UFC Fight Night. In a crowded lightweight picture, losing a single fight can completely remove you from even fringe title consideration, putting extra pressure on the fighters to come out with the win.

Makhachev has only suffered one loss in his career, a knockout to Adriano Martins in 2015. Since the loss, he has gone on a dominant seven-fight winning streak that has placed him in the top 10 at lightweight in the UFC's official rankings. While not quite in the mix with the elite of the 155-pound division, each win moves Makhachev closer to a major breakthrough opportunity.

Moises suffered his own setbacks early in his Octagon career, losing two of his first three UFC bouts after earning his spot in the promotion with a knockout win on the Brazilian edition of Dana White's Contender Series. In retrospect, there's little shame in the loss Moises suffered in his first UFC bout, dropping a decision to Beneil Dariush. That win sparked a seven-fight winning streak for Dariush and moved him to the No. 3 spot in the UFC rankings.

Moises is now riding a three-fight winning streak, with wins over Michael Johnson, Bobby Green and Alexander Hernandez.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Islam Makhachev -650 Thiago Moises +475 Lightweight Miesha Tate -130 Marion Reneau +110 Women's bantamweight Mateusz Gamrot -220 Jeremy Stephens +180 Lightweight Rodolfo Vieira -220

Dustin Stolzfus +180

Middleweight Gabriel Benítez -160

Billy Quarantillo +135 Featherweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: July 16 | Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas

TV Channel: ESPN

Prediction

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises: Makhachev is a sizeable favorite for good reason. His dominant submission win over the tough as nails Drew Dober in March reminded what a force Makhachev can be in the wrestling and grappling game. Moises is a capable fighter, but every little mistake he makes is an opening for Makhachev to take over by putting the fight on the floor. Moises is a jiu jitsu black belt, but Makhachev has a different kind of top game. This shapes up as the kind of fight where Makhachev is able to impose his will and dominate from start to finish. Pick: Islam Makhachev via UD