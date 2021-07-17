A pair of lightweights on winning streaks will clash in Las Vegas on Saturday night when Islam Makhachev battles Thiago Moises in the main event of UFC Fight Night. In a crowded lightweight picture, losing a single fight can completely remove you from even fringe title consideration, putting extra pressure on the fighters to come out with the win.

Makhachev has only suffered one loss in his career, a knockout to Adriano Martins in 2015. Since the loss, he has gone on a dominant seven-fight winning streak that has placed him in the top 10 at lightweight in the UFC's official rankings. While not quite in the mix with the elite of the 155-pound division, each win moves Makhachev closer to a major breakthrough opportunity.

Moises suffered his own setbacks early in his Octagon career, losing two of his first three UFC bouts after earning his spot in the promotion with a knockout win on the Brazilian edition of Dana White's Contender Series. In retrospect, there's little shame in the loss Moises suffered in his first UFC bout, dropping a decision to Beneil Dariush. That win sparked a seven-fight winning streak for Dariush and moved him to the No. 3 spot in the UFC rankings.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday night below.

Moises is now riding a three-fight winning streak, with wins over Michael Johnson, Bobby Green and Alexander Hernandez.

Meanwhile, this card also marks the return of former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate. She takes on Marion Reneau in the co-main event at bantamweight after an astounding five years away from competition. While she's only 34, Tate walked away from the sport following back-to-back losses to Raquel Pennington and Amanda Nunes, the latter of which being after she reached the mountain top as champion. Now, she's back and taking on a 44-year-old veteran in Reneau who is on a four-fight losing streak and has announced this will be her final pro fight.

Plus, another veteran is set to make his return to the Octagon, but for different reasons. Jeremy Stephens is back in a lightweight bout against Mateusz Gamrot in a featured slot, but Stephens' path to this spot is unusual to say the least. Stephens, who is winless in his last five since February 2018, was scheduled to face Drakkar Klose in April. However, the bout was canceled after Klose suffered a concussion and whiplash from a shove by Stephens during the weigh ins. Stephens has said he'll not accept another fight with Klose after how things played out.

Gamrot, meanwhile, is an absolute hammer from Poland with an 18-1 record as a pro. His lone loss came by split decision last October and he bounced back with a thudding knockout in April.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Islam Makhachev -700 Thiago Moises +500 Lightweight Miesha Tate -160 Marion Reneau +135 Women's bantamweight Mateusz Gamrot -220 Jeremy Stephens +180 Lightweight Rodolfo Vieira -220

Dustin Stolzfus +180

Middleweight Gabriel Benítez -170

Billy Quarantillo +145 Featherweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: July 16 | Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas

TV Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Prediction

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises: Makhachev is a sizeable favorite for good reason. His dominant submission win over the tough as nails Drew Dober in March reminded what a force Makhachev can be in the wrestling and grappling game. Moises is a capable fighter, but every little mistake he makes is an opening for Makhachev to take over by putting the fight on the floor. Moises is a jiu jitsu black belt, but Makhachev has a different kind of top game. This shapes up as the kind of fight where Makhachev is able to impose his will and dominate from start to finish. Pick: Islam Makhachev via UD

Who wins Makhachev vs. Moises? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night, all from the expert who's up more than $15,000 on MMA in the past 28 months, and find out.