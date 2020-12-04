The road to Saturday's main event was anything but smooth for Jack Hermansson. But, after going through multiple planned opponents, Hermansson will face Marvin Vettori in the middleweight headliner of the latest UFC Fight Night card from Las Vegas' UFC APEX.

Hermansson was originally scheduled to face Darren Till in the card's main event, but Till fell out due to injury. Next up was a planned fight with Kevin Holland, which then fell apart after Holland tested positive for COVID-19. Less than a week out from the event, however, the UFC managed to save Hermansson's spot on the card by getting Vettori to step in.

Vettori was set to fight Jacare Souza at UFC 256 on Dec. 12, but agreed to swap dates and fight Hermansson while Holland was bumped to face Souza. That's good news for Vettori, as he has had a full camp heading into his chance to headline the card against Hermansson.

Vettori enters on a three-fight winning streak, his last loss coming in a close split decision to now-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Hermansson rebounded from a knockout loss to Jared Cannonier by submitting Kelvin Gastelum in July, the biggest victory of his professional career.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Marvin Vettori -150 Jack Hermansson +125 Middleweights Jamahal Hill -175 Ovince Saint Preux +150 Light heavyweights Taila Santos -220 Montana De La Rosa +180 Women's flyweights Roman Dolidze -200

John Allan Arte +170

Light heavyweights Movsar Evloev -625

Nate Landwehr +450

Featherweights

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Dec. 5 | Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV Channel: ESPN2 | Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori: There's a reason the odds swung so wildly after the fight was announced, with Hermansson going from favorite to underdog at most sportsbooks in less than an hour. Hermansson has big defensive liabilities which have popped up multiple times in the Octagon. Vettori really gave Israel Adesanya a stiff test, and in doing so, showed that he doesn't go away in a tough fight. Both men have a lot of tools to use in every phase of the game, but Vettori has a better wrestling game that will allow him to control where the fight takes place, and that may be the ultimate key to exploiting Hermansson's defensive issues. Pick: Marvin Vettori via UD