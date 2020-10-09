While UFC Fight Night headliner Cory Sandhagen is coming off a loss in his most recent outing, it only feels like Marlon Moraes is in the same boat. Sandhagen and Moraes will meet in the bantamweight main event from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Moraes beat Jose Aldo in his most recent fight, a December 2019 split decision victory. But it's easy to forget Moraes won that fight since it was Aldo who was elevated to a title shot, eventually losing to Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight championship. Moraes, meanwhile, has been sitting on the sidelines as something of a 135-pound afterthought despite a 5-2 record in the UFC, one of those losses coming two fights ago in a spirited effort against then-champ Henry Cejudo.

Sandhagen was carving his own path toward a bantamweight title shot with a seven-fight winning streak. However, his most recent outing ended quickly as Aljamain Sterling needed just under 90 seconds to score a rear-naked choke submission in June. The bout with Sterling was seen by many as a No. 1 contender's spot, though things haven't yet played out that way for Sterling. Still, for 28-year-old Sandhagen, a second consecutive loss could be devastating to his chances to work back toward a shot at the belt and he'll need to beat one of the division's best to get back on track.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Cory Sandhagen -140 Marlon Moraes +120 Bantamweight Edson Barboza -270 Makwan Amirkhani +220 Featherweight Ben Rothwell -155 Marcin Tybura +130 Heavyweight Dricus du Plessis -165

Markus Perez +140

Middleweight Tom Aspinall -550

Alan Baudot +400

Middleweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Oct. 10 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Flash Forum -- Abu Dhabi

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen: There are a lot of questions coming into this fight, many of them revolving around Sandhagen. His last outing was, to put it mildly, a disaster. Can he mentally come back from that kind of low point against an experienced, tough veteran opponent? Sandhagen has all the physical tools to be a great at 135 and he'll again have a height and reach advantage. Sandhagen is a pressure and volume fighter, but Moraes often thrives when given the ability to counter that exact style. Moraes' ability to throw a steady stream of heavy leg kicks should not be overlooked against Sandhagen as a tool that could pay off big in a five-round main event fight. This is a tough fight to call, but Sandhagen's pressure and volume could carry the day for him. Pick: Cory Sandhagen via UD