A surprising middleweight matchup is on deck for UFC's return to action this week. After taking a short break, the promotion returns with a big one on ABC. Rising middleweight contender Marvin Vettori is back to take on Kevin Holland in a pivotal matchup at 185 pounds. Holland, who just headlined a card three weeks ago, steps in for an injured Darren Till. Holland will make history in headlining his second card in three weeks despite losing convincingly to Derek Brunson in his first bout.

But this is a massive opportunity for Vettori. The 27-year-old from Italy has won four in a row since 2019 as he looks to get back to a rematch with champion Israel Adesanya, who served him his last defeat. Vettori has also seen plenty of turnover in the last two years with multiple opponents falling out of scheduled bouts due to injuries or COVID-19.

"Different guy, same result," Vettori said in an interview with "Morning Kombat" this week. "You know, a little adjustment. When they give me this opponent, I change my mind on who I'm fighting and that's it. I was really looking forward to fighting Darren Till, you know I wanted to smash that guy, but it's OK.

"I work hard, man. I get pissed off when I don't get to show my work, like don't get the reward that I deserve. I'm on a mission, I need to know that I'm progressing and if these f---ing guys are slowing me down for reasons I cannot control, I'm getting pissed because like 'geez, why can't you do your job?'"

This card also sees the return of some of the promotion's bigger name values. "Platinum" Mike Perry is back when he kicks off the main card against Daniel Rodriguez at welterweight. Perry, who has had more than a few issues outside of the cage, heads into this bout with losses in three of his last four, including last November against Tim Means. Rodriguez lost on that same card to Nicolas Dalby, but the California native had won nine in a row prior to that defeat, including three straight in the UFC Octagon.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Marvin Vettori -330 Kevin Holland +260 Middleweight Sodiq Yusuff -150 Arnold Allen +125 Bantamweight Julian Marquez -175 Sam Alvey +150 Middleweight Nina Nunes -140 Mackenzie Dern +120 Women's strawweight Daniel Rodriguez -135 Mike Perry +115 Welterweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: April 10 | Start time: 3 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas

TV Channel: ABC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Prediction

Vettori vs. Holland: What could have changed in the last 19 days or so to make this a fine matchup for Holland? Vettori tends to lean on his striking more and Holland can use his length to keep him out of range, but Brunson gave the perfect gameplan for controlling him in his last fight with grappling and wrestling. Expect Vettori to be a bruising striker who uses his power as a leverage point for takedowns to keep Holland off his feet. Pick: Vettori via unanimous decision