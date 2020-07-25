Watch Now: UFC Fight Night Preview: Robert Whittaker (-135) vs Darren Till (+115) ( 2:44 )

With a new king sitting atop the UFC's middleweight division, UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till closes out the promotion's stint on Fight Island with a main event that will provide extra clarity to the title picture. In the main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will take on rising contender Darren Till.

Whittaker is fighting for the first time since losing the championship to Israel Adesanya this past October, a brutal second-round knockout loss. The defeat snapped a nine-fight winning streak for Whittaker, and perhaps more importantly, causing Whittaker to realize the demands of the sport had left him suffering from severe burnout. Whittaker withdrew from a planned UFC 248 bout with Jared Cannonier and set out to get his mind right.

Till entered the UFC as a welterweight and battled his way to a title shot despite struggling to make weight for several of his fights. He would ultimately lose by submission to then-champion Tyron Woodley, the first loss of his career. After being knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in his next fight, Till made the move back to middleweight, where he'd fought much of his career before entering the UFC. Till made an immediate impact at middleweight, taking a split decision victory over longtime contender Kelvin Gastelum.

This main card, which features an abnormal seven fights, has some old school star power to draw fans in. "Shogun" Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will look to settle the score in the co-main event. The two first battled under the PRIDE banner in 2005 with Shogun winning by decision. Nogueira took the second battle a decade later in UFC by decision.

And that's not it. Former light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson is coming out of his brief retirement to make the move up to heavyweight when he challenges former heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum. Gustafsson is coming off consecutive losses at 205 pounds and looking to get back on track this weekend. He weighed in at a hefty 240 for the showdown with Werdum, who himself is coming off a loss in his last outing.

Plus, former women's strawweight champion Carla Esparza is back on the main card when she takes on the fast rising Marina Rodriguez. Esparza has won three straight dating back to last year after consecutive losses in 2018. She gets a formidable foe in Rodriguez, who is undefeated as a pro but coming off a majority draw against Cynthia Calvillo in December. This will be the biggest step up in competition in her young career.

Here's the fight card for UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs. Till with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Robert Whittaker -135 Darren Till +115 Middleweight Mauricio Rua -190 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira +160 Light heavyweight Alexander Gustafsson -340 Fabrico Werdum +270 Heavyweight Marina Rodriguez -180 Carla Esparza +155 Women's strawweight Paul Craig -135 Gadzhimurad Antigulov +115

Light heavyweight Alex Oliveira -170 Peter Sobotta +145

Welterweight Khamzat Chimaev -1200

Rhys McKee +750

Welterweight

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till viewing information

Date: July 25 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

TV Channel: ESPN | Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till: The great unknown coming into the fight is where Whittaker is mentally. When he stepped away from training, he said every sacrifice he made was like "another knock" on him and his family. Those sacrifices, no matter how unfair, are what drove him to the top of the middleweight division. Till's offensive output can dip to frustrating lows during fights and an on-point Whittaker would eat that style alive. Pick: Whittaker via TKO4

