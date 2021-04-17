With UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's failure to capture the light heavyweight championship and subsequent announcement he is returning to rule the middleweight division, 185 pounds is in need of a new title challenger. The next man up for Adesanya will likely be determined on Saturday night when former champion Robert Whittaker clashes with Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Fight Night.

Whittaker's dominant run in the division came to an end in October 2019, when he suffered a brutal second-round knockout to Adesanya. He has since rebounded with wins over Darren Till and Jared Cannonier. There was talk of Whittaker rematching Adesanya, but Whittaker was committed to taking December away from training to spend the holidays with his family. Now, he has to pick up another victory to hold on to his spot as next man up.

Gastelum is also looking for a chance to meet Adesanya in the Octagon for a second time. The two men fought at UFC 236 in a thriller that many saw as the 2019 Fight of the Year. Adesanya won the fight, and the interim middleweight title, going on to his fight with Whittaker to become undisputed champion.

Gastelum's follow-up fights were not as successful, however, as he dropped bouts with Till and Jack Hermansson before getting back in the win column with a decision win over Ian Heinisch in February.

Marvin Vettori is coming off his own Fight Night victory and called for a rematch with Adesanya, representing seemingly the only other man in the immediate title mix. But Gastelum believes the winner of his fight with Whittaker should receive the next crack at the belt.

"I get the win, I get my hand raised, and I get the the chance to fight for the title next," Gastelum said at the event's media day.

The co-main event is slated to see veteran Jeremy Stephens take on Drakkar Klose in a lightweight battle. Stephens is moving back up to lightweight for the first time since 2012 after a brutal struggle with weight cutting. He's on an awful run since 2018 with four losses in his last four fights and a no contest for an accidental eye poke. Klose, meanwhile, was knocked out by Beniel Dariush in his last appearance in one of the wildest rounds of 2020.

Plus, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski is back when he takes on Chase Sherman in a featured bout. Arlovski, 42, has been extremely active despite his age. The veteran from Belarus has fought 10 times since 2018 to mixed results at 4-5 with one no contest. He enters this bout with Sherman fresh off just the second submission defeat of his career to Tom Aspinall. Sherman has won four straight, including his return to UFC in May 2020 with a second-round knockout.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Robert Whittaker -270 Kelvin Gastelum +220 Middleweight Jeremy Stephens -120 Drakkar Klose +100 Lightweight Andrei Arlovski -115 Chase Sherman -105 Heavyweight Abdul Razak Alhassan -300

Jacob Malkoun +240 Middleweight Luis Pena -160 Alex Munoz +135 Lightweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: April 17 | Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas

TV Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Prediction

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum: Gastelum is stepping into this fight on roughly one month's notice after Paulo Costa was forced to withdraw. That is both an advantage and disadvantage. It's never great to step into a fight without a full camp, but Gastelum is a southpaw fighter with a different style than heavy-hitting orthodox fighter Costa. The change in opponent will force Whittaker to do some mid-camp adjusting. Gastelum went back to a grappling base against Heinisch in his most recent fight and that could set the style that he attempts to use against Whittaker. Whittaker is a good anti-grappler, though, and if he can get Gastelum to engage in a brawl, there are few men who can successfully stand and trade for a full fight with him. Pick: Robert Whittaker via UD

