Two middleweights angling to enter the title picture will face off on Saturday night when Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson clash in the main event of UFC Fight Night from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Hermansson (22-6) once seemed destined to challenge for gold, rattling off four impressive wins in a row including a big win over Jacare Souza. That all came before a September 2019 TKO loss to Jared Cannonier that bumped Hermansson from entering the title picture.

Hermansson proved he was still a force in the division in his next fight, taking less than 80 seconds to submit Kelvin Gastelum with a heel hook. Momentum continued to swing for Hermansson as he lost to Marvin Vettori before beating Edmen Shahbazyan. Now, Hermansson will look to win consecutive fights for the first time since early 2019.

"Sean Strickland is kind of similar to me in the way that he likes to push the pace. He has great conditioning, he's very durable. I think that's his biggest strength. Since I also have that kind of strength, I think it nullifies his strength a little bit," Hermansson told CBS Sports. I feel like I'm a little more precise. I have a higher fight IQ, if you will, because he's very opportunist and fights without a plan. His looks are always kind of similar in all of his fights. That makes it easier for me to prepare. I obviously see myself as the better grappler as well. When you match us up against each other, I can see some things being quite similar, but I feel like I excel in some parts."

Strickland (24-3) is the man with all the momentum coming into the event. He is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, including a win over Uriah Hall in his most recent outing. After spending the bulk of his UFC career at welterweight, Strickland returned to middleweight four fights ago.

The return to 185 pounds came after a two-year layoff driven by injuries suffered in a December 2018 accident in which Strickland was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a car.

A six-fight winning streak, five at 185 pounds, would place Strickland firmly into the conversation of men who could challenge the winner of the upcoming middleweight title rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and former champ Robert Whittaker.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Sean Strickland -220 Jack Hermansson +180 Middleweight Punahele Soriano -190 Nick Maximov +160 Middleweight Shavkat Rakhmanov -230 Carlston Harris +190 Welterweight Brendan Allen -400

Sam Alvey +310

Light heavyweight Tresean Gore -155

Bryan Battle +130

Middleweight Julian Erosa -310

Steven Peterson +250

Featherweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Feb. 5 | Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Sean Strickland vs. Jack Hermansson: Hermansson is a frustrating fighter because he has all the skills to beat almost anyone on any given night. Still, he has struggled against strong, physical fighters who bring an aggressive gameplan. Strickland fits that bill, with good striking and somewhat overlooked wrestling. This isn't going to be a battle of finesse, it's going to be a brawl where Hermansson tries to make Strickland pay for a mistake. Unfortunately for Hermansson, that's the kind of fight he struggles in. Pick: Sean Strickland via TKO3