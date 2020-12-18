After navigating a wild 2020 schedule and managing to consistently churn out events despite an unprecedented global pandemic, the UFC will end its year with one final Fight Night event from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. An intriguing welterweight fight between former title contender Stephen Thompson and rising star Geoff Neal will serve as the main event.

Thompson started his career 13-1 and was viewed as a strong contender to become welterweight champion. He earned his shot at the belt against then-champion Tyron Woodley, battling to a thrilling draw in their first meeting in November 2016. In the March 2017 rematch, Thompson was again competitive, but lost a majority decision. Since that loss, Thompson has fallen out of immediate title contention with a 2-2 record, though a win over Neal could move him back into the conversation.

Neal battled his way to a UFC contract with a win on Dana White's Contender Series in less than two minutes. He has since gone 5-0 with four wins coming by stoppage. In his two most recent fights, Neal picked up his biggest victories yet, stopping Niko Price and Mike Perry with strikes and cementing himself as one of the division's brightest prospects at 30 years old, nearly 8 years Thompson's junior.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Geoff Neal -120 Stephen Thompson +100 Welterweight Jose Aldo -150 Marlon Vera +125 Bantamweight Michel Pereira -125 Khaos Williams +105 Welterweight Marlon Moraes -150 Rob Font +125 Bantamweight Gillian Robertson -115

Taila Santos -105

Women's flyweight Greg Hardy -125 Marcin Tybura +105

Heavyweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Dec. 19 | Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal: Thompson still has plenty of talent, but time does catch up to everyone and it's always hard to say how a guy who is nearly 38 is going to look after being out of the cage for more than a year. Neal has been out a similar length of time, but he's less likely to show any major changes in physical condition, reflexes or speed. Neal is growing in confidence, but this is still a big step up in competition for him. There are many intriguing questions coming into the fight, but the edge likely rests with Neal, who should be able to apply enough pressure to eventually wear Thompson down and get a mid-fight stoppage. The opening round may look good for Thompson, but Neal should be able to make the necessary adjustments. Pick: Geoff Neal via TKO3