Alexa Grasso continues to evolve and improve on her journey up the UFC women's flyweight ladder. Grasso turned back a tough Viviane Araujo at UFC Fight Night inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Grasso's takedown defense was noticeably below the division average heading into Saturday's main event. Araujo is a jiu-jitsu black belt who had taken down all but one of her UFC opponents to date. On Saturday night, Grasso showed an improved ability to stifle takedowns and managed to get to her feet on the two occasions that Araujo got her to the mat.

Grasso showcased superior striking over the course of five rounds. The Mexican contender repeatedly landed on Araujo with jabs and crosses, a sneaky left head kick and blows to the head, body and legs. The significant strike margin between Grasso and Araujo was relatively close, but the judges identified that Grasso landed more cleanly on the Brazilian grappling specialist. All three judges saw the fight for Grasso via unanimous decision. Despite Araujo's corner telling their fighter that she had won at least two rounds, the judges submitted one 50-45 scorecard and two 49-46s.

"This was a war! This was so hard. All training camp was super hard but I'm so happy that everything went well," Grasso spoke into a camera while walking backstage after the fight. "Four in a row! I feel so happy right now. I am crying right now, I know, but there are a lot of feelings. Thank you for the support."

Grasso improved to 15-3 and extended the first winning streak of her UFC tenure to four. She entered the fight as the No. 5 ranked women's flyweight contender and should at least hold her spot after defeating the No. 6 ranked fighter. Araujo dropped to 11-4 and is 5-3 overall inside the Octagon.