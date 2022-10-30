Arnold Allen is not satisfied with his victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night on Saturday night. Kattar took to the sky in Round 1 and came crashing down on his right leg, immediately clutching it in pain. Kattar attempted to persevere, but his body could not will him to victory at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Kattar looked good early, managing the distance well and studying his range. Kattar measured well with a jab and followed with a solid straight right two minutes into Round 1. Shortly after, Kattar leapt up for a flying knee. Allen circled out of the way and Kattar landed at an awkward angle on his right leg. Kattar immediately sat back and clutched it in pain. Allen showed no mercy, swarming Kattar with strikes and hunting for an anaconda choke.

Kattar managed to survive and was able to walk to his stool. Referee Herb Dean instructed a doctor to check on Kattar's leg in between rounds, who determined that Kattar was fit to continue. Kattar's leg, despite appearing relatively stable, gave out seconds into the second round when he took a step back. Dean immediately intervened and waved off the fight, awarding Allen the Round 2 TKO.

Allen was understandably disappointed post-fight. The Englishman achieved his 10th UFC win in as many fights and will likely usurp Kattar's No. 5 ranking. Despite this, he did not feel that he earned a UFC featherweight title shot. Allen instead suggested an interim title fight against a fellow contender while Volkanovski finishes business with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Allen also revealed that a lingering hand injury troubled him during the fight.

The featherweight division has experienced repeated misfortunes in 2022. Volkanovski had urged the division to make a statement but that opportunity has constantly been stripped from its top contenders. Allen's inconclusive victory over Kattar comes three months after Yair Rodriguez's victory over Ortega, the latter of whom suffered a fight-ending shoulder injury. The only other top-five contender that hasn't challenged Volkanovski is Josh Emmett, who won a heavily disputed split decision against Kattar in June.

Allen improved to 19-1 overall while Kattar dropped to 23-7.