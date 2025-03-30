Brandon Moreno told reporters he wasn't thinking about his winless streak in Mexico, but his cathartic post-fight speech suggests it felt good laying the story to rest. On Saturday, Moreno sent his fellow Mexicans home happy by defeating Steve Erceg at UFC Fight Night.

Moreno is one of the most decorated UFC flyweights. A two-time champion who clinched the promotion's first tetralogy against Deiveson Figueiredo, Moreno had the odd misfortune of going 0-2-1 when fighting under the UFC banner in Mexico. The outcome was in question as UFC announcer Bruce Buffer read the scorecards. Fortunately for Moreno and fans in attendance, the judges sided with the home fighter.

"I've gone through so much to be here," Moreno said through a Spanish interpreter. "So much dedication and effort. I know how hard it is for so many of you to get tickets to be here. Thank you so much! This is all for you!"

The five-round fight took place almost exclusively standing. Moreno came out of the gate hot, stumbling Erceg with an overhand right. That strike and a right hook were reliable weapons for the former champion, though Erceg did well to adjust as the fight continued. Moreno led with forward pressure, power combinations and head movement; meanwhile, Erceg relied effectively with distance management, jabs and teeps. Moreno mixed in grappling down the stretch, but he employed it too late in the rounds to be particularly effective.

Their comparable output and lack of big momentum swings had viewers split on the outcome. However, the judges were on the same page, awarding Moreno a unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46).

Moreno (23-8-2) has won consecutive fights against Amir Albazi and Erceg, recovering well from his title loss to Alexandre Pantoja and subsequent defeat to Brandon Royval. Moreno is currently ranked No. 2 in the official UFC flyweight rankings. He'll likely hold that spot after Monday's updates.

During the broadcast, the promotion announced UFC 320 -- dubbed Noche UFC in honor of Mexican Independence Day -- for Guadalajara, Mexico. It will be the first time UFC ventures to Mexico for the occasion after hosting the first two Noche UFCs in Las Vegas.

"I don't know what I deserve, but I really believe I can move the needle at the pay-per-view in Guadalajara," Moreno told UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell. "Let's f---ing do it!"