Welcome home, Charles Oliveira. "Do Bronx" received a hero's reception in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, rewarding their hospitality with a submission win over Mateusz Gamrot in their UFC Fight Night headliner.

Gamrot entered hostile territory, literally running to the Octagon under a chorus of "Uh, vai morrer" chants, which translates from Portuguese to "Ooh, [you are] going to die." Oliveira fought with the same relentlessness embodied by the Brazilian crowd. He marched down Gamrot, gave him no respect and broke him down.

Gamrot, the better wrestler on paper, initiated a takedown early but found himself fighting off Oliveira's submission web. On the feet, Gamrot landed as good as he got, but nothing he did deterred Oliveira's forward movement. In Round 2, Oliveira scored a takedown and locked in a fight-ending rear-naked choke at 2:48.

"I'm trying to hold back the tears right now," Oliveira said post-fight through a Portuguese interpreter. "This is all for you guys, right now. This is not about money, fame, or status. Screw it. It's for Brazil!"

Oliveira's homecoming was long overdue. The former UFC lightweight champion had not fought in front of a Brazilian crowd since 2019, two years before he became UFC lightweight champion. Oliveira no longer holds that belt, but he was received like a champion as he marched to the cage.

Oliveira (36-11, 1 NC) extended the all-time UFC records for most finishes (21) and most submissions (17). Looking ahead, "Do Bronx" doubled down on his demand to fight Max Holloway for the BMF title.