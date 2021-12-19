Derrick Lewis had better things to do than spend 25 minutes in the Octagon on Saturday night. "The Black Beast" knocked out Chris Daukaus within minutes of their UFC Fight Night headliner from Las Vegas. Lewis was a small underdog against the more mobile Daukaus, but Lewis reminded everyone at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas why he's one of the most fearsome punchers in the sport.

Daukaus swept through his first four UFC fights thanks to fast and accurate combination boxing. He showed a more measured approach against the comically powerful Lewis that worked well for a couple of minutes. Daukaus utilized leg strikes to chip away at Lewis' foundation. Lewis stalked his prey, cutting off Daukaus' exits. Minute-over-minute, Daukaus found himself closer to the fence.

Lewis (26-8, 1 NC) pounced with haymakers that rocked his opponent. Daukaus (12-4) showed an applause-worthy ability to absorb punishment as he looked for an escape route. Daukaus responded with a crisp multi-punch combination in the clinch. Unfortunately for Daukaus, that combo left him open for heavy return fire. Lewis served up exactly that and left Daukaus in a heap on the mat. The referee officially waved off the contest at 3:36 of Round 1.

Lewis coronated his record 13th UFC knockout, the most in any UFC division, with a unique and unsanitary celebration. The two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger removed his cup from his shorts and chucked it to the crowd. A questionable audience member ran from his seat to collect Lewis' used cup.

"One day it will be an NFT. Make some money off that s--- for sure," Lewis said.

Lewis passed both Vitor Belfort and Matt Brown for that record of most knockouts in UFC history. The only other active fighter in the running is light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos, who boasts 11 knockouts in the Octagon.

Lewis also acknowledged his desire for a third crack at UFC gold, but perhaps not at the expense of a five-round fight.

"I would love to get a title fight for sure. If they could change that rule and make it a three-round title shot, hit me up. If not, don't call my phone."