Dustin Jacoby is making a late play for Knockout of the Year. Jacoby punched a hole through Vitor Petrino -- and his way back into the win column -- with an explosive right hand at UFC Fight Night in Tampa on Saturday.

You could sense trepidation from the light heavyweight knockout artists. Jacoby and Petrino went tit-for-tat for most of their three-round fight, landing nearly identical significant strikes in each stanza. Hope for a finish was fizzling as the clock crossed the three-minute mark of the final frame. Suddenly, Jacoby stepped forward and threw his entire body weight into a cross. Petrino crumbled to the mat as Jacob landed one more unnecessary hammer fist. The razor-close fight officially ended with one minute and 15 seconds to spare.

Jacoby's 13th career KO could not have come at a better time. Jacoby (20-9-1) entered the fight off consecutive losses and a 1-4 record in his last five fights. Jacob hopes to spark a run similar to the seven straight wins he rattled off in his second UFC stint. Losing is a rare feeling for Petrino after stoppage losses to Anthony Smith and Tyson Pedro in succession.

UFC Fight Night in Tampa is the final UFC card of the year.