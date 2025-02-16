Jared Cannonier's performance poetically mirrored his career. Cannonier entered UFC Fight Night on Saturday off two losses, determined to turn back the clock. After suffering two terrible moments in Round 1, Cannonier awoke "The Killa Gorilla" of old to finish Gregory Rodrigues.

Few nicknames in mixed martial arts are as fitting as "Robocop." The Brazilian fighter marched forward like a machine, launching powerful volleys. Cannonier was knocked down twice in the opening frame but the battle-tested veteran endured.

Cannonier, who headlined his fifth UFC card on Saturday, roared to life as Rodrigues started fatiguing in Round 2. Rodrigues appeared to recalibrate in Round 3 until a nasty clinch blew his fuse. Cannonier fell short of a finish, bloodying Rodrigues as the round expired. Smelling blood in the water, Cannonier charged Rodrigues with a barrage of punches that disabled Rodrigues 21 seconds into Round 4.

"Gregory hits hard as hell and swings big ass shots," Cannonier told UFC commentator Daniel Cormier after his TKO win. "I weathered the storm, kept my composure even in those tough spots and worked my way back to my feet. I'd rather die on my feet than die on my back."

Seeing Cannonier (18-8) finish his opponent was a reminder of better days. Cannonier finished his first three middleweight opponents, including former UFC champion Anderson Silva, but only mustered one stoppage in his subsequent eight fights. Saturday's stoppage was his first since 2022.

Rodrigues (16-6) had his three-fight winning streak snapped in a failed bid to take Cannonier's No. 7 spot in the UFC's official middleweight rankings.