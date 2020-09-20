It's always interesting when Johnny Walker steps into the Octagon, but the light heavyweight entered Saturday's UFC Fight Night card on a two-fight losing skid and badly in need of a win. It wasn't easy, but Walker found a way, knocking out Ryan Spann after suffering two knockdowns in a wild first round at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Spann was able to drive through the early threat of Walker in the open of the fight, pinning Walker against the cage. When the pair separated, Spann was able to land a crushing left hook that sent Walker tumbling to the canvas. While Spann followed up with some ground and pound, Walker was able to escape to his feet when Spann attempted to transition to a triangle choke.

Back on the feet, Walker was dropped again as both men landed left hands. He was able to rise again and capitalize when Spann shot for a takedown. With Spann on his knees, trying to put the fight back on the ground, Walker unloaded with hammerfists and elbows to the side of the head before one clean elbow caused Spann to briefly go limp. Walker continued to pour on the shots until the stoppage. While Spann's corner protested the stoppage, saying their fighter had been hit illegally to the back of the head, the fight was declared over with Walker awarded the knockout win at the 2:43 mark of the opening round.

"I fixed everything," Walker said of rebounding from back-to-back losses during his post-fight interview. "My mistakes, I'm trying to do everything very professionally. Now you're going to see everything better."

Walker also said he's ready to fight again immediately, feeling fresh despite suffering the two knockdowns at the fists of Spann.

"Somebody want to fight me? I'm ready again right now."