There have been very few slam knockouts in UFC history, but Jordan Leavitt not only scored a big one over Matt Wiman at Saturday's UFC Fight Night, but did so in just 22 seconds. Making the stoppage victory even more impressive, Leavitt didn't need to land a single strike to record the knockout stoppage.

Leavitt was making his Octagon debut with a perfect 7-0 record, taking on Wiman, who made his UFC debut in 2006 and was a competitor on the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter.

It took little time for Leavitt to lift Wiman off his feet before walking him across the Octagon and to his corner. Leavitt then placed his arm across Wiman's neck and slammed him into the mat. Wiman was immediately unconscious and Leavitt stopped before landing a punch.

Wiman remained on the canvas for several minutes before sitting up and walking out of the Octagon under his own power.

"That's hard," Leavitt said after his victory. "I've never been knocked out but I can't imagine it feels nice. It's pretty brutal. This is the fight game, it happens."

Only 12 fights in UFC history have ended by knockout via slam.

