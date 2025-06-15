UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Kamaru Usman picks up first win since 2021 in upset of Joaquin Buckley

Kamaru Usman takes the decision over Joaquin Buckley
Official scorecards read 49-46, 49-46, 48-47
Kamaru Usman took advantage of his UFC Fight Night main event with Joaquin Buckley to prove he is still one of the elite welterweights in the world. Usman took a unanimous decision win over Buckley on the strength of his wrestling base in the upset.
From the early rounds, Usman patiently worked to avoid Buckley's dangerous strikes and pick his moments to drive in for takedowns. Once the fight hit the ground, it was clear Buckley had no defense to what Usman brought to the table.
Usman was able to score the takedown in the first four rounds. Every time the fight hit the ground, Buckley was unable to work back to his feet. Usman worked ground and pound every round, opening cuts over Buckley's right eye and in his mouth. The fight was never in danger of being finished, but Usman was able to grind out round after round on the strength of his wrestling base.
Buckley finally avoided the takedown in the fifth round, allowing him to get his striking going. But it was too little, too late for Buckley as the former welterweight champion had already build a massive lead on the official scorecards.
After the conclusion of the fifth and final round, Usman was awarded the victory by scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47.
"It feels good. It's been a while," Usman said after picking up his first win since losing his welterweight title to Leon Edwards in August 2022. "I needed to get that monkey off my back. I know I'm still able to do this at the highest level. You have to pull off the skills and use the experience. I feel good."
Usman now moves back into position to attempt to regain the welterweight championship, having lost to Edwards twice before a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in a fight Usman took on 10 days' notice at middleweight.
"I expected him to be really, really tough, which he was," Usman said of the fight. "I know what it takes to work and get in here. Thank you to him for bringing everything he brought. I know it's a running joke for everyone to get on the internet and say, 'his knees, his knees,' well shut the f--- up."
Buckley defended an early takedown attempt but Usman landed a good jab. Buckley stopped another takedown before eating a hard jab. Usman drove into the cage but Buckley fought off the takedown again. And again, Buckley avoided the takedown, continuing to fend off Usman's attack in the final round. Usman drove Buckley's back into the cage but Buckley finally seemed to have figured out how to avoid Usman's takedown attempts. Buckley landed a good uppercut late. Usman avoided the Leon Edwards Hail Mary KO before the final horn sounded.
Again, Buckley tried to let his hands go with big combinations as Usman calmly looked to move forward and work for another takedown. Buckley connected with an uppercut before Usman landed a right hand. Usman drove Buckley into the cage looking for a takedown. Once Usman connected his hands, he dragged the fight down to the ground. Usman continued to contro Buckley on the round, grinding with punches and elbows. Buckley needs to replicate Leon Edwards' Hail Mary knockout of Usman if he wants to win this fight.
Buckley tried to use his kicks from outside and keep Usman from closing distance. Buckley landed some decent shots as Usman tried to look for opportunities to explode forward. Buckley landed a good combination as he came forward. Buckley landed a good right hand but Usman ducked down and grabbed a single-leg and drove forward for the takedown. Buckley tried to punch rather than defend the takedown and was again trapped under Usman. Usman slid into mount as he kept dropping short punches on the ground. Buckley tried to get to his feet but started looking increasingly exhausted under the wrestling attack of Usman. It was another grinding round from Usman.
Buckley tried to work strikes early in the round but backed up as Usman started moving forward. Buckley dug in on an uppercut. Usman feinted a takedown, forcing Buckley to bite hard. Usman kept trying to walk Buckley down, working to the body when he let his strikes go. Usman then drove through a big double-leg takedown. Usman worked to try and get full mount but settled for half guard and some good strikes on the ground. Buckley continued to look lost on the ground. Usman passed to full mount late but there was not enough time to do much, though Buckley's cut continued to bleed more aggressively.
Buckley came forward quickly but then backed off without letting any strikes go. Both men pawed with strikes before Usman entered with a good double-leg takedown. Usman dragged Buckley away from the cage to finish the takedown, ending up in Buckley's half guard. Buckley tried to lock Usman up and work for a stand-up but Usman dropped some strikes after freeing up his posture. Usman tried to pass to mount but just switched sides of his half guard. Buckley tried to use the age to stand up but was dragged back down, with Usman still on top, dropping punches. Buckley closed his guard, just accepting being under Usman. Usman again passed to half guard, continuing to land punches on the ground. Buckley suffered a cut over his right eye. Usman ended the round with a flurry of strikes.
Usman is a welterweight legend, with one of the best title reigns in UFC history. But Usman's best days may be behind him, while Buckley is a rising star. Usman may be slightly overlooked because of a pair of losses to Leon Edwards at welterweight and a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight on short notice. Buckley has won six straight fights, four by stoppage, making this a pivotal fight for the 170-pound division.
Maverick suffered some sort of left leg injury, possibly on the third-round knockdown. She was limping after the final horn for the fight. Despite that, Namajunas earned the victory, taking official scorecards of 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28.
.Maverick pushed for an early takedown, putting Namajunas against the cage. While Namajunas shrugged off the takedown attempt, Maverick drove right in to continue pushing the issue. Namajunas connected with a short left hook to the temple that dropped Maverick. Namajunas followed her to the ground and worked some ground and pound from the top. Namajunas worked to half guard and started to try and work for an arm-triangle choke, but abandoned the attempt. Maverick managed to power through to end up on top briefly, but Namajunas rolled through to end up back on top and in side control. Namajunas ended the fight in top position and the fight moves to the scorecards.
Namajunas got the fight to the floor early and worked from within Maverick's open guard. Maverick tried to work a high guard to catch an armbar or triangle choke while Namajunas stacked her up. Namajuas fought through the danger to pass to half guard and then take the back as Maverick tried to escape to her feet. Maverick attepted to stand and Namajunas took the fight right back down while on the back. Namajunas continued to hold the back control despite Maverick's best efforts to escape. With only one hook in, Namajunas tried to lock in a rear-naked choke. Maverick avoided the submission and ended up on top in a scramble, nearly locking in an arm-triangle choke before finishing the round with some ground and pound.
The round featured a lot of leg kicks with brief explosions of punches from both opponents. Maverick's punches seemed the most dangerous and her kicks were a touch more effective, marking up the outside of Namajunas' left leg. Namajunas grabbed a body lock along the cage looking for a takedown but Maverick was able to shrug off the attempt.
Namajunas, the two-time strawweight champion, is looking to push for a flyweight title shot but Maverick stands in her way.
Petroski never closed distance effectively to utilize his wrestling. That meant it was the exact fight Shahbazyan wanted, as he poked with more technical shots while Petroski chased him around the Octagon. After three rounds, the official scorecards read 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28, all for Shahbazyan.
Petroski shot for a takedown but couldn't get the fight to the ground. Petroski continued to fail on his entries for takedowns, allowing Shahbazyan to outwork him for yet another round. This was another disappointing fight for the fans but a solid effort from Shahbazyan as he just outworked Petroski over three rounds.
Shahbazyan landed a stiff jab to the chin as Petroski continued to fight from too far outside for his game. This was yet another fight that drew boos after a solid undercard with some exciting finishes. Petroski landed a good right hand. Petroski started to work off the front foot more, which allowed him to get inside and grab a body lock, working for the takedown. Shahbazyan managed to escape the situation and get back to distance. Petroski landed another good right hand. Shahbazyan landed a good combination along the cage.
Petroski looked for a takedown halfway through the round, but Shahbazyan was able to easily defend against it. As Shahbazyan poked with hard jabs, Petroski looked a bit desperate, taking shots from too far outside. Shahbazyan landed a good right straight that buzzed Petroski. Shahbazyan landed a heavy body kick as Petroski continued to look lost on the feet.
Shahbazyan will want to strike while Petroski will be looking to put the fight on the floor. Petroski is riding a three-fight winning streak while Shahbazyan picked up a victory in his previous outing but is 3-5 since 2020.
Barcelos took over the fight in the second and third rounds, landing the harder shots despite Garbrandt's earlier success. Barcelos never needed the takedown to outwork a former world champion. After the fight, Barcelos called out Rob Font for a future fight. The final scorecards read 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, all for Barcelos.
Garbrandt continued to fend off Barcelos takedown attempts while throwing good combinations. Barcelos landed a good uppercut and started to really pressure Garbrandt along the cage, including landing a knee up the middle. Garbrandt again fought off a takedown attempt and landed an elbow. Barcelos again shot a single-leg takedown but couldn't finish it. Barcelos landed a straight right hand, but mostly kept to single punches at a time. Garbrandt launched another combination as Barcelos started to show some swelling under his right eye. Barcelos landed a very good right hand late in the round that likely locked the round up.
Barcelos caught Garbrandt with some good shots early and then cut him over the right eye with a knee. Garbrandt continued to fire in combinations as Barcelos started to fish for some takedowns. Garbrandt connected with a good left hook that hurt Barcelos. Barcelos failed on another late takedown attempt and Garbrandt landed a good counter combination before Barcelos scored a takedown with just over 10 seconds left in the round.
Garbrandt is the first of three former champions to fight on the card and one of two who enters their fight as an underdog. Since winning the bantamweight title in December 2016, Garbrandt has gone 3-6. He is trying build momentum against Barcelos, who is coming off a huge upset victory over highly-regarded prospect Payton Talbott.
The first two rounds were not exciting, leading to yet another fight that drew boos from the crowd after some exciting prelim action. In the third round, both men came out firing big shots in the third. After a wild exchange, Brundage suddenly dropped to the canvas. It appeared to be a knee to the body, but Brundage complained about a headbutt, which the replay did verify. This led to a technical decision, which Abdul-Malik took by scores of 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28.
This is a battle of finishers, with Abdul-Malik at 8-0 with seven knockouts and one submission. Brundage has six knockouts and three submissions (in addition to one DQ win) in his 11-6 professional record. Brundage has also been stopped in four of his six career losses.
This was not a fight that will be in the conversation for Fight of the Night. For three rounds, both men poked with single shots at a time and with neither flashing anything close to an attack that was going to lead to a finish. In the end, the judges sided with Menifield with scorecards of 29-28 across the board.
