UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Kamaru Usman picks up first win since 2021 in upset of Joaquin Buckley

Kamaru Usman took advantage of his UFC Fight Night main event with Joaquin Buckley to prove he is still one of the elite welterweights in the world. Usman took a unanimous decision win over Buckley on the strength of his wrestling base in the upset.



From the early rounds, Usman patiently worked to avoid Buckley's dangerous strikes and pick his moments to drive in for takedowns. Once the fight hit the ground, it was clear Buckley had no defense to what Usman brought to the table.

Usman was able to score the takedown in the first four rounds. Every time the fight hit the ground, Buckley was unable to work back to his feet. Usman worked ground and pound every round, opening cuts over Buckley's right eye and in his mouth. The fight was never in danger of being finished, but Usman was able to grind out round after round on the strength of his wrestling base.

Buckley finally avoided the takedown in the fifth round, allowing him to get his striking going. But it was too little, too late for Buckley as the former welterweight champion had already build a massive lead on the official scorecards.

After the conclusion of the fifth and final round, Usman was awarded the victory by scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47.

"It feels good. It's been a while," Usman said after picking up his first win since losing his welterweight title to Leon Edwards in August 2022. "I needed to get that monkey off my back. I know I'm still able to do this at the highest level. You have to pull off the skills and use the experience. I feel good."

Usman now moves back into position to attempt to regain the welterweight championship, having lost to Edwards twice before a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in a fight Usman took on 10 days' notice at middleweight.

"I expected him to be really, really tough, which he was," Usman said of the fight. "I know what it takes to work and get in here. Thank you to him for bringing everything he brought. I know it's a running joke for everyone to get on the internet and say, 'his knees, his knees,' well shut the f--- up."

