Khamzat Chimaev entered UFC Fight Night on Saturday with loads of hype after scoring two dominant wins in a 10-day span in July. While that level of hype would seem hard to live up to, Chimaev exceeded expectations by taking just 17 seconds to knock out Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

In his first two fights in the UFC, Chimaev took just two punches from his opponents, while employing a smothering ground game. Rather than go for the takedown against Meerschaert, Chimaev said his coaches told him to show off his boxing and see how it feels to throw hands in the UFC.

It took just a single right hand -- the first punch Chimaev threw in the fight -- to drop Meerschaert. A few follow-up punches on the ground landed, but they weren't needed as Meerschaert was already finished by the first punch of the contest.

Once again, Chimaev was chilling in his efficiency. And his summation of his thoughts as he walked to the Octagon before the fight was similarly ice cold.

"Kill this guy," Chimaev said during his post-fight interview. "Just knock him out like I did."

Chimaev is now 9-0 and 3-0 in the Octagon while only taking one significant strike across all three of his UFC bouts. He's expected to face Demian Maia next month as UFC president Dana White announced earlier this month the plan was for Chimaev to face Meerschaert and, if healthy, the Brazilian legend.