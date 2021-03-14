After 20 months out of the Octagon, with seemingly everything possible keeping Leon Edwards from trying to build on the momentum of an eight-fight winning streak, he was finally set to face Belal Muhammad in the welterweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. While Edwards got off to a strong start, an accidental eye poke left Muhammad unable to continue in the second round, leading to a no contest.

Edwards badly rocked Muhammad with a head kick in the opening round, one of many striking exchanges that he won with his length and speed. A red flag went up later in the opening round, with Edwards pawing with an open hand and poking the eye of Muhammad.

Muhammad was able to continue forward after the first eye poke, but just 18 seconds into Round 2, Edwards' finger again found its way into the eye of Muhammad. This time, Muhammad was visibly affected, becoming emotional as his eye swelled and the doctor and referee attempted to examine the injury.

After it was clear Muhammad was unable to continue, the fight was called off and ruled a no contest as a result of an accidental foul. UFC president Dana White tweeted an image of the moment of impact on the poke, but be warned: it is very grotesque.

"First of all, I apologize to Belal, I didn't mean to do it," Muhammad said after the fight. "I went for the cross head kick and he stepped into it. I'd rather a loss than that. I'm just heartbroken. I don't know what to say."

Edwards has seen nearly everything go wrong since beating Rafael dos Anjos in July 2019. After a fight with Tyron Woodley was scrapped as the UFC canceled fights at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards had trouble landing fights that he felt were up to his position in the welterweight division.

He was eventually paired with fast-rising star Khamzat Chimaev, but the fight was delayed when Edwards tested positive for COVID-19, then again delayed when Chimaev caught the virus and then finally cancelled when Chimaev continued to struggle to return from the virus.

"What now? What do I do now?" Edwards asked after the bout. "I went in there focused on my next chapter to be a world champion. I'm just heartbroken. To be out a year and a half and to come back to that?"

