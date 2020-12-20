For one round at UFC Fight Night, it seemed Greg Hardy had taken a huge step forward in his development as a fighter as he battered Marcin Tybura on the feet. But some old issues showed up for Hardy in the second round as he ran out of gas and was out-grappled before Tybura finished the fight with strikes.

In Round 1, Hardy flashed some impressive striking, letting go with combinations and counter strikes that showed patience and technical advancement for the controversial former NFL star. Tybura was bloodied by the end of the round, but was still in the fight, just waiting for an opportunity to present itself to turn the fight into a grappling contest.

Hardy appeared fatigued in the second round and his output dropped. That drop allowed Tybura to start landing his own strikes and start fishing for takedowns, giving Hardy even more reason to hesitate to open up with his strikes.

Eventually, Tybura pushed Hardy's back to the cage and he finished a takedown. On the ground, Hardy appeared lost, doing nothing but covering up as Tybura dropped punches. Hardy did not try to improve position or offer a reasonable defense, leading the referee to call a halt to the action at the 4:31 mark of Round 2.

"That was the plan, for sure," Tybura said after his victory. "I knew that in the first round it would be hard to take him to the ground. He's strong and much bigger than me. I needed to make him tired and take him down. The plan worked completely."

With the win, Tybura improved his 2020 record to 4-0, his four fights also represent the top active winning streak in the heavyweight division.

"It's great, it's been busy and a little bit tired after four camps," Tybura said. "I'm still happy, motivated and full of energy for the next year."