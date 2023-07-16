Mayra Bueno Silva made a convincing argument to challenge for the vacant UFC women's bantamweight championship. Bueno Silva became only the third person to stop former UFC champion Holly Holm at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday, a feat only accomplished by legends Amanda Nunes and Miesha Tate.

Holm performed admirably in the opening round of Saturday's main event. She exercised her typical point-fighting style at a distance but incorporated clinches to stifle Bueno Silva's forward pressure. Holm's determination to close the gap served her well in Round 1 but led to her demise in the second phase. Holm pressed Bueno Silva against the fence but was outwitted by the submission dynamo. Bueno Silva pressed down Holm's face, took an angle and wrapped a tight ninja choke. The submission utilizes a rear-naked choke grip with the body orientation of a standard guillotine choke.

Nunes retired following a convincing win at UFC 289 in June, vacating the UFC women's bantamweight and women's featherweight championships. Nunes called to arms her fellow Brazilian fighters, challenging them to fill the void left by her. Brazilian champions like Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo once dominated their divisions, but Nunes' retirement left the country without an active titleholder. Bueno Silva -- and Alexandre Pantoja before her -- took a major step towards fulfilling that destiny.

"I finish my fights! I give a show to everybody!" Bueno Silva said during her post-fight interview. "This belt is my belt! This belt is Amanda's belt! This belt is a Brazilian belt!"

Bueno Silva called for a vacant women's bantamweight title fight against former champion Julianna Pena. Bueno Silva promised to live up to the expectations and standards set by Nunes.

Bueno-Silva also opened up about her mental health and encouraged anyone struggling to seek help.

"Recently, I found myself in a huge, huge depression. I thought that life was not worth it anymore," Bueno Silva said during her post-fight through a translator. "That being alive wasn't worth it anymore. I found these people here and I found this girl [UFC alum Gloria de Paula] over here. This might happen to you. Find somebody, reach out to somebody. The victory is always there. It's not lost. Reach out to somebody."

Bueno Silva (11-2-1) is a perfect 4-0 since moving down to the UFC women's bantamweight division and has five submission wins across six UFC victories. Holm dropped to 15-7 in MMA. At 41 years old, this may have been Holm's last serious run toward another world title.