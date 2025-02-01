UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Nassourdine Imavov blitzes through Israel Adesanya for massive win
The rising French contender secured the biggest win of his young career on Saturday in Saudi Arabia
Nassourdine Imavov announced his arrival among the elite middleweight challengers by knocking out a future UFC Hall of Famer on Saturday. Imavov entered the Octagon as a slight underdog against two-time former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya but had to be pulled off the legend just 30 seconds into the second round.
Adesanya entered the fight coming off of back-to-back losses and three losses in his four most recent fights. Despite that rough patch, the former champ fought well through the first round, fending off multiple takedown attempts while drilling Imavov with leg kicks and hard jabs.
The early frustrations didn't seem to bother Imavov as he pushed forward from the start of the second round before landing a heavy overhand right that sent Adesanya spilling to the canvas. Imavov didn't give Adesanya time to recover, following up with punches against the cage and on the ground until the referee was forced to jump in to halt the action at the 0:30 mark of the round.
"I feel so good," Imavov said after the fight. "I said it all week long, I was in perfect shape. I proved it tonight. I proved I'm the better striker. Now the goal for me is to fight for the belt."
That UFC middleweight belt will be up for grabs next Saturday when Dricus du Plessis puts it on the line against the man he defeated to become champion, Sean Strickland.
Imavov's message to those two men was simple.
"I think there is no doubt that I'm worth the belt," Imavov said. "Four victories in one year, the record speaks for itself."
Imavov's most recent defeat came to Strickland, in a fight that came together on short notice and at light heavyweight. He has now won four consecutive fights dating back to Feb. 4, 2024.
For Adesanya, the path is far less clear. After spending years as the king of the 185-pound division, he has lost three straight and four of five, with three of those losses coming by stoppage.
UFC Fight Night card, results
- Nassourdine Imavov def. Israel Adesanya via second-round knockout (punches)
- Michael "Venom" Page def. Sharabutdin Magomedov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Sergei Pavlovich def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Vinicius Oliveira def. Said Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Fares Ziam def. Mike Davis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov -- Round 2: Adesanya opened with a few leg kicks and a hard jab. Imavov landed a hard right hand that dropped Adesanya and followed up with strikes on the ground until the referee jumped in for the stoppage. Adesanya seemed a bit upset with the stoppage but he got dropped hard and was just covering up on the ground as Imavov continued to drop shots. Official result: Nassourdine Imavov def. Israel Adesanya via TKO, Round 2
Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov -- Round 1: Adesanya came out fast, throwing a series of kicks but ate leg kicks from Imavov in return. Both men landed left hands after more Adesanya leg kicks found their way home. Imavov drove in for a takedown attempt but Adesanya defended well, as he did as Imavov attempted a second takedown. Imavov ducked a punch and grabbed a body lock but had to bail rather than trying a takedown again. Imavov landed a hard uppercut and then drove in for another takedown attempt but Adesanya again was able to defend well. Adesanya finished the round with a kick to the body. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Adesanya
It's almost time for the main event. Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov, with Adesanya looking to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses and three defeats in his four most recent trips to the cage. Can Adesanya get the win and remain in the hunt for a third reign as middleweight champion or will Imavov establish himself as a new player at the top end of the division?
The oddsmakers have Adesanya as a slight favorite at -150 as the fighters begin their walks to the cage.
Official result: Michael Page def. Sharabutdin Magomedov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
It seems like Michael Page has pulled off the win over Sharabutdin Magomedov, but we wait for the scorecards. Page controlled the fight through feints and movement that kept Magomedov from ever getting comfortable and allowed Page to land the more decisive blows throughout.
We are now along to the co-main event and it should be a good one. It's Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michael Page in a middleweight showdown.
Sergei Pavlovich wins a unanimous decision over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in what was, to be honest, a fairly dull affair. Rozenstruik suffers his first loss in his three most recent fights.
After a big win for Vinicius Oliveira over Said Nurmagomedov, we move on to the heavyweights with Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik.
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira is up now. Three rounds at bantamweight.
A wild, bloody war between Fares Ziam and Mike Davis got the action going on the main card. Ziam picked up the decision victory and if the rest of the card lives up to the standard that first fight set, we are in for a treat.
