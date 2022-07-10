Rafael Fiziev asserted himself as the lightweight division's premier Rafael and a rising tide in UFC's shark-infested lightweight division on Saturday night. Fiziev answered what was arguably Rafael dos Anjos' best round by knocking him out in the final frame of their UFC Fight Night headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

After struggling to gain control of the fight over the first three rounds, dos Anjos put forth his best effort in the fourth where he landed a fantastic flying knee and secured a massive takedown late to do more damage. But just as it seemed the former champion was finding his groove to start the final round, Fiziev roared back in response, dropping RDA with a big punch and landing two follow-up shots on the ground. Referee Mark Smith quickly intervened and waved the fight off at 0:18 of Round 5.

"Give me someone in the top five," Fiziev told UFC commentator Michael Bisping in his post-fight interview. "I'm ready."

Fiziev (12-1) extended his UFC winning streak to six, adding dos Anjos to a hit list that includes Brad Riddell, Bobby Green and Renato Moicano. Dos Anjos (31-14) was denied a winning streak after beating Moicano and Paul Felder in his previous two bouts.

